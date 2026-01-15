The President Receives a Historic Gift

On Thursday afternoon, I wrote about how María Corina Machado visited the White House and had lunch with Donald Trump. While I was writing that article, some rumors were circulating about a big gesture she made, but I couldn't confirm them at the time. Now I can.

Advertisement

The Venezuelan opposition leader, on behalf of her people, gave the president her Nobel Peace Prize. Not a replica. The real thing. Since the meeting was purposely kept private, I wasn't sure that a photo would surface, but one got out, and as of late Thursday night, both the White House and Machado have shared it on social media.

President Donald J. Trump meets with María Corina Machado of Venezuela in the Oval Office, during which she presented the President with her Nobel Peace Prize in recognition and honor.🕊️ pic.twitter.com/v7pYHjVNVO — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 16, 2026

Trump also mentioned the meeting on Truth Social. "It was my Great Honor to meet María Corina Machado, of Venezuela, today," he wrote. "She is a wonderful woman who has been through so much. María presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect. Thank you María!"

If you'll note in the photo, the medal is framed with an inscription that reads:

To President Donald J. Trump In gratitude for your extraordinary leadership in promoting peace through strength, advancing diplomacy, and defending freedom and prosperity. The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize Medal awarded to María Corina Machado Presented as a personal symbol of gratitude on behalf of the Venezuelan people, in recognition of President Trump’s principled and decisive action to secure a free Venezuela. The courage of America and of its President Donald J. Trump, will never be forgotten by the Venezuelan people. María Corina Machado

Washington, D.C.

January 15, 2026

Advertisement

Related: María Corina Machado Leaves the White House With a Positive Message About Venezuela

After their meeting, when Machado spoke to the press, she confirmed to a reporter exactly what she told the president, and it's pretty darn cool — and historically symbolic.

Two hundred years ago, General Lafayette gave Simon Bolivar a medal with George Washington's face on it. Bolivar since then kept that medal for the rest of his life. Actually, when you see his portraits you can see the medal there. And it was given by General Lafayette as a sign of the brotherhood between United States, people of United States and the people of Venezuela to fight for freedom against tyranny. And 200 years in history, the people of Bolivar are giving back to the heir of Washington a medal, in this case a medal of the Nobel Peace Prize as a recognition for his unique commitment with our freedom.

🚨🇺🇸🇻🇪 MACHADO EXPLAINS WHY SHE GAVE TRUMP HER NOBEL: "200 YEARS OF HISTORY"



"200 years ago, General Lafayette gave Simon Bolivar a medal with George Washington on it.



Bolivar kept that medal for the rest of his life.



And 200 years in history, the people of Bolivar are giving… https://t.co/lTnp7LEpBm pic.twitter.com/hn5kiZLbhq — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 15, 2026

"It was an act of respect between leaders, conveying something that millions of Venezuelans feel and have often been unable to express directly: that we know who acted, how he acted, and why we will never forget it," Venezuelan opposition-aligned lawyer Estrella Infante said of the gesture.

Advertisement

So yeah, maybe Trump hasn't won the Nobel Peace Prize he desires just yet in the traditional sense, but, in a way, the one he received on Thursday was far more meaningful. It wasn't decided on by a committee of people with political agendas and ulterior motives, sitting halfway around the world.

It was gifted to by a woman who represents an entire nation of tired, yet grateful souls, who appreciate what he has done and what he will continue to do for them. It was a gesture from the people who will benefit from his policies for many years to come.

Want to support conservative media? You can do so by becoming a PJ Media VIP member. It's less than $20 for the entire year, and you get some cool perks too. Come join us!