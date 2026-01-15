MUST WATCH: Karoline Leavitt Destroys MSM 'Journalist' Over ICE Question

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt held a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon, and she was on fire, especially when it came to answering one "journalist" from The Hill. Let's just say he had a question about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers, but he kind of already had the answers — or, at least, his version of them — prepared in his head, and Leavitt didn't let it go.

Leavitt called on Niall Stanage, who asked: "Earlier, you were just defending ICE agents generally....Secretary [Kristi] Noem spoke to the media and she said, among other things, that they are doing everything correctly — 32 people died in ICE custody last year, 170 US citizens were detained by ICE, and Renee Good was shot in the head and killed by an ICE agent. How does that equate to them doing everything correctly?"

"Why was Renee Good unfortunately and tragically killed?" Leavitt responded

"Oh, you're asking my opinion," Stanage replied, seemingly caught off guard by the question.

When Leavitt confirmed that she was, indeed, asking his opinion, he said confidently, "Because an ICE agent acted recklessly and killed her unjustifiably."

Wrong answer.

"Oh, okay, so you're a biased reporter with a left-wing opinion," she replied

"Well, what do you want me to do?" Stanage asked. But Leavitt would not be interrupted.

Yeah, because you're a left-wing hack. You're not a reporter. You're posing in this room as a journalist, and it's so clear by the premise of your question. And you and the people in the media who have such biases but fake like you're a journalist, you shouldn't even be sitting in that seat. But you're pretending like you're a journalist, but you're a left-wing activist. And the question that you just raised and your answer proves your bias. You should be reporting on the facts.

Stanage tried to interrupt a few more times, but Leavitt wasn't done.

You should be reporting on the cases. Do you have the numbers of how many American citizens were killed at the hands of illegal aliens who ICE is trying to remove from this country? I bet you don't. I bet you didn't even read up on those stories. I bet you never even read about Laken Riley or Jocelyn Nungaray, or all of the innocent Americans who were killed at the hands of illegal aliens in this country. And the brave men and women of ICE are doing everything in their power to remove those heinous individuals and make our communities safer. And shame on people like you in the media who have a crooked view and have a biased view, and pretend like you're a real, honest journalist.

Stanage looked shocked to say the least. I guess he's not used to that.

You can watch the exchange here, and I highly recommend it. It's beyond time we have an administration that pushes back against the left-wing bias in the MSM.

🔥BOOM — @PressSec SCORTCHES activist "journalist" over bias:



"You are POSING as a journalist—it’s clear by the premise of your question...you shouldn’t be sitting in that seat...



Do you have the numbers of how many American citizens were killed at the hands of illegal aliens… pic.twitter.com/vBytAKbqd0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 15, 2026

