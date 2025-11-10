But the Prince, You See, Was Under Duress

Last week, I wrote about how Meghan Markle, American Duchess of Nothing, jumped on the Los Angeles Dodgers bandwagon and declared herself the team's biggest fan ever once they made it to the World Series. She even recorded herself celebrating the team's win during game seven — supposedly. Many felt the video was staged, and they made some good arguments for it. There's also the fact that Meghan regularly wears Toronto Blue Jays gear, which happened to be the team the Dodgers were playing. But she's really been playing up this whole "California girl" image lately, so, like most of her life, it all came across as one big performance.

Advertisement

There was also much talk after she and her meal ticket — I mean husband, Prince Harry, attended one of the games, both clad in their shiny new blue-and-white Dodgers caps. Considering that Harry's father, King Charles, reigns over Canada, many people were upset that their native son, dopey and rebellious as he may be, would choose to rep the American team over the Canadian one.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoy date night at Dodgers’ World Series game https://t.co/OJvH83Vdk4 pic.twitter.com/ytG2HDrlLE — Page Six (@PageSix) October 29, 2025

Now, I have an important update. (And for the "I don't care" crowd, my initial article was one of the most popular on our site last week, so someone does. It's a non-serious article about non-serious people. Try not to take life so seriously.)

While making an appearance on CTV News on Thursday, Harry actually apologized to his homeland. He wasn't wearing the hat because he's a Dodgers fan, he said. He was wearing it because he was under duress.

Referring to the situation as "hat gate," Harry said to the interviewer, "Firstly, I would like to apologize to Canada for wearing it. Secondly, I was under duress."

Then, as he put on a Blue Jays cap, he added, "There wasn’t much choice. I was invited to the LA Dodgers’ box by the dugout by the owner himself, so I was doing what I thought was the polite thing to do. But I’m going to wear [this Blue Jays hat] from now on to make sure I don’t make any more of those mistakes."

Advertisement

Finally, he admitted the real reason he put on the Dodgers cap: "The other piece of this was… when you’re missing a lot of hair on top and you’re sitting under floodlights, you’ll take any hat that’s available."

Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for wearing a Dodgers hat to Game 7 of the World Series in Toronto. 🗣️



(🎥: @CTVNews) pic.twitter.com/Re2SG6in6h — theScore (@theScore) November 7, 2025

I'm sure somewhere out there, Meghan was freaking out that Harry had gone off script. Can't leave him alone in front of a TV camera anymore.

Well, he might have made amends with the Canadians he offended, but within a few days, he managed to tick off his people back in the United Kingdom.

Related: The Duchess Demands a Standing Ovation

Over the weekend, the UK held various events leading up to Remembrance Day on Nov. 11, a memorial day observed in Commonwealth member states to honor armed forces members who have died in the line of duty. Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and several other members of the British Royal Family took part in the solemn festivities. They even allowed Prince George to participate for the first time.

And while Harry — who spent 10 years in the British Army himself — is no longer actively involved in his family's official duties, many were upset that he spent the weekend glamming it up at a James Bond-themed party at Jeff Bezos' Beverly Hills mansion, celebrating Kardashian mom Kris Jenner's 70th birthday. At least he wore a poppy on his tux, a traditional Remembrance Day symbol.

Advertisement

And this is What Punce Harry is doing right now while it’s Remembrance Sunday in the UK.. He’s at a Kardashian party wearing a poppy..

What an absolute disgrace. https://t.co/oiL0kvmPm0 — Maddy keeping tuned (@maddyforcenow) November 9, 2025

Many British folks were also upset that Meghan wasn't, at least, wearing a poppy herself. According to the Daily Mail, sources close to the Duchess of Nothing claimed she didn't wear one because she couldn't find one to wear, as they're not widely available in the U.S. like they are in the UK. Oh, please. As the Daily Mail points out, anyone in the world can buy one from the Royal British Legion's website and have it shipped to them — even pretend duchesses in Montecito.

I will add that the reason why Harry was in Canada last week was that he was meeting with veterans and taking part in some sort of Remembrance Day ceremony. As royal author Tom Bower told the Daily Mail, all of the pictures from the party made it appear as if Harry wasn't having the best of times next to his social-climbing wife, who couldn't wipe the big, stupid smile off her face.

Perhaps he was there under duress as well?

Help us continue to report the truth! Become a PJ Media VIP member. Right now, we're running a Schumer Shutdown Sale, but it won't last much longer. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. That's just $12.74 for the entire year. Click here to get started.