BREAKING: Charlie Kirk's Murderer Faces Initial Court Hearing

Sarah Anderson | 12:29 PM on September 29, 2025
Utah Governor's Office via AP

A court hearing for the man who is accused of murdering Charlie Kirk took place in Provo, Utah. The defendant, Tyler Robinson, was not present in court, though he was available virtually. 

The hearing was largely uneventful, but it sounds like neither the prosecution nor the defense is particularly prepared for trial due to the voluminous nature of discovery evidence.  

Utah County Chief Deputy Attorney Chad Grunander stated that he is still working on speaking to witnesses, given that thousands of people were in the crowd when the murder happened.   

The Utah court system gives those accused of crimes the "option to waive their legal right to a preliminary hearing and instead schedule an arraignment where they can enter a plea." However, Robinson's defense team did not take that option.    

Lead defense attorney Kathryn Nester said that her team is seeking a preliminary hearing and is hoping to check in in 30 to 60 days to "let the court know where we're at."    

The judge, Tony Graf of Utah's Fourth District Court, set a date of October 30 at 10 a.m. for the preliminary hearing. He also requested that Robinson appear in person at that hearing. Graf said that while the case will remain public, Robinson's constitutional rights will be protected at every stage. 

Here's a video of the hearing: 

Here's a video of Robinson's defense team entering the courthouse 

Robinson, who is 22 years old, is charged with aggravated murder, and prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty.

Sarah Anderson

Sarah Anderson is a freelance writer and journalist.  

Email Sarah at [email protected].

