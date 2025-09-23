WATCH: Rubio Destroys Stephanopoulos Over ‘U.S. Causing Deaths’ Narrative

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) this week, but on Tuesday morning, he took some time out to make the morning show rounds on several networks. He didn't shy away from promoting the Donald Trump administration's "America First" policies.

On ABC, George Stephanopoulos seemed obsessed with cuts to foreign aid, claiming they've led to deaths around the world. Rubio wasn't willing to play along with that tired narrative that I thought the left finally gave up on months ago. As the secretary has pointed out numerous times, USAID was a "dysfunctional organization" filled with corruption that was doing more to line pockets and spread a wacky leftist agenda than actually help people.

"We're gonna do more than anyone in the world, again, this year," Rubio said, adding, "But we're gonna do it the right way. We're gonna do it holistically. We're gonna do it as part of an integrated foreign policy."

He continued:

We are not gonna fund an NGO industrial complex that built itself up that was taking a substantial percentage of the money and not going directly to the recipients. It was going to these organizations that had multi-billion dollar projects and budgets. We're not gonna continue to do it that way. We are gonna provide aid. We're providing aid now. We just rolled out our new initiative on health. It's going to be much more successful and much more effective. We're gonna enter into direct compacts with the countries. We're gonna empower our embassies and our ambassadors to direct which projects we and how much money countries are gonna be receiving. So, we are restructuring the way we do aid that's gonna be far more effective.

Makes sense to me, though I've heard Rubio explain this so many times, I could recite the details by heart myself. Apparently, Slopodopolous, as the White House called him on X, doesn't get it or doesn't pay attention. "That's all in the future, but are you standing by that comment? You're saying that no one has died?" he asked.

"No, it's happening now. That's not in the future," Rubio replied.

Stephanopoulos doubled down: "No one has died because of the aid cuts? Are all those aid organizations lying?"

Rubio took the opportunity to reframe the left's anti-United States way of thinking and made it clear that our country is not to blame for all of the world's ills.

That's ridiculous...well then they died because England didn't give enough money or Canada didn't give more or China didn't... Let's blame the other countries that don't do any foreign aid. How about China? I mean, China's the second-largest economy in the world, they don't give money to these projects, so that people die because China didn't give more money?

"I, and I think anybody who tells you that somehow it's the United States, if we cut a dollar, somehow we're responsible for some horrific thing that's going on in the world is just not true," Rubio elaborated.

Stephanopoulos then tried some sort of "gotcha" situation, but apparently, he doesn't watch too many Rubio interviews. There is no game of "gotcha" in which Rubio doesn't win.

"Well, if that dollar's not going to feeding someone [or] medicine, someone's gonna die, aren't they?" Stephanopoulos interrupted, but Rubio didn't miss a beat.

No, excuse me, George. The reason why some of these places didn't get the aid is not because we cut the aid; it's because there's a war going on and the aid never got to the people. So in Sudan, for example, it's not just a humanitarian catastrophe, it's a war zone. Okay? The aid is stolen, the aid is impeded. In fact, they use aid as a tool against the people. And so, blocking aid is a tool and an arm of war. So in some of these places, the reason why the aid isn't getting there is, it can't be distributed. Look at Haiti. One of the reasons why aid can't be distributed into Haiti is you can send all the aid in the world you want, it gets hijacked and stolen by criminal gangs that control the country. And so, they're the ones to blame for whatever's happening there, not us who provided more aid than anybody else to Haiti…

Stephanopoulos interrupted again: "Are you standing by your contention that no one has died—"

This time, a frustrated Rubio cut him off.

No one has died because the United States has cut aid, no. People have died because gangs steal the aid. People have died because the distributors of aid have not done well. People have died because other countries haven't stepped up. But the United States has saved more lives and continues to save more lives than any other country in the world. And we're gonna continue to do it, but we're gonna do it the right way and in a responsible way. We're not gonna continue to pour billions of dollars out the door of American taxpayer funds for programs that don't work and in some cases were flat-out corrupt.

Mic drop.

Since Trump took office, the left has gone out of its way to make it look like his team is isolating our country from the rest of the world and dropping all humanitarian efforts, when that couldn't be further from the truth. If anything, we're developing stronger relationships with countries around the world. We're helping people in underdeveloped nations more by stopping wars. We're propping them up with deals and aid that actually help them reach goals, rather than resorting to blind handouts. And we're taking out the corrupt middleman who puts most of the aid in his pockets.

It's a nuanced situation, and if the left truly cared about anyone who is dying, people like George would recognize that. But I guess that doesn't appeal to whatever left-wing viewership ABC still has, the way repeatedly claiming the Trump administration is killing people does.

Rubio gave Stephanopoulos three specific reasons why people in this world are dying needlessly — other countries aren't stepping up, it's impossible to distribute aid to them in some specific situations, and the previous system was so flawed that it didn't actually work — and yet the host kept asking the same question over and over again. He chose not to do the work of a real journalist: asking questions to better understand how those reasons impact the situation and what the State Department is doing to fix them.

That's not a desire to learn the answers; that's hoping that if you repeat something enough, people will eventually believe it.

You can't hate the MSM enough.

Anyway, here's the video:

.@SecRubio nukes George Slopodopolous: "No one has died because the U.S. has cut aid. People have died because gangs steal the aid... People have died because other countries have not stepped up. But the U.S. has saved more lives... than any other country in the world." pic.twitter.com/9C1ia8gKyO — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 23, 2025

