More Murderers Leave the Country, Democrats Probably Not Okay

Sarah Anderson | 12:25 PM on March 31, 2025
Secretary of State Marco Rubio took to X on Monday morning to announce that the United States had deported 17 more violent Tren de Aragua and MS-13 gang members. Their destination? El Salvador, of course. 

Salvadoran president Nayib Bukele also confirmed the information on X, stating that all "All individuals are confirmed murderers and high-profile offenders, including six child rapists."  As he does, he included a pretty cool video of their arrival at El Salvador's infamous Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo, aka the Terrorism Confinement Center or CECOT. 

I can just hear Democrats screaming about judges' orders as we speak. I've never seen a group of people so hell-bent and determined to defend some of the most evil people on the planet. It seems like a strange hill to die on when there are so many more worthy causes. Then again, many of them turn a blind eye to Hamas, which, as I wrote yesterday, is becoming increasingly difficult to do when you learn that these are not human beings; they're animals with no conscience.  

So are many of these gang members. Both MS-13 and Tren de Aragua have been designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs) by the State Department, and rightfully so. When you hear the term "gang," it's easy to dismiss them as guys who just got caught up in the wrong crowd and potentially turn their lives around. That's not the case here. 

Last week, when Rubio visited the Caribbean, he touched on the level of evil we're talking about here. "These are some really bad people. Tren de Aragua is one of the most dangerous gangs the world has ever seen. When they were held temporarily in Guantanamo... the Marines at Guantanamo said these are some of the roughest people we've ever interacted with. They were worse than the Al Qaeda guys that were in their jails. Think about that. That's who we're getting rid of, and we want to get rid of more of them," he said

Rubio also has reason to believe that the corrupt Nicolás Maduro regime in Venezuela is pushing these guys into the U.S. in large numbers to weaken our country, and they pose an immediate risk to our communities.  

As for MS-13, well, Bukele has flat-out called it "satanic." More international criminal organization than a "gang," members of MS-13 went from fighting over drugs, money, and territory to performing satanic rituals and human sacrifices. He spoke specifically of a prisoner who had killed so many people that he couldn't remember the numbers, but he drew the line when he was made to kill a baby because "the beast" wanted it. That's just scratching the surface. I'm hoping to work on a few articles about this in the near future.   

The deportation of these 17 gang members comes just a couple of weeks after Donald Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 and deported over 250 of them to El Salvador. During a press conference last week, Rubio said the list of deportees was fully vetted by the Departments of State and Homeland Security, the government followed all U.S. laws, and many of the gang members were already in custody and/or had deportation orders. 

Sarah Anderson is a freelance writer and journalist. When she's not writing, you can find her hanging out on her small farm, swimming, traveling, watching a football game, or listening to Tom Petty.

