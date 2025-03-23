Usha Vance Announces Major Overseas Trip

When Donald Trump and JD Vance took office, many of us wondered what role our second lady Usha Vance would play in the administration. So far, it's been a quiet but important one. While she accompanied her husband to Paris in February, she's also been taking on solo assignments. Earlier this month, she traveled to Turin, Italy for the Opening Ceremony of the Special Olympics, and based on pictures I've seen, she's been active in her new role as one of the newly appointed members of the Kennedy Center Board of Trustees.

Advertisement

Related: Meet Usha Vance, America's Second Lady

On Sunday, she announced a second upcoming overseas trip, and this one's pretty major; the second lady is going to Greenland. Mrs. Vance took to Instagram today to make the announcement via video.

Hello, I'm so excited to share that I'll be visiting Kalaallit Nunaat, Greenland, next weekend. I'm particularly thrilled to visit Junior National Dog Sled Race, which our country is proud to support as a sponsor. I've been reading all about it with my children, and I'm amazed at the incredible skill and teamwork that it takes to participate in this race.



I'm also coming to celebrate the long history of mutual respect and cooperation between our nations, and to express hope that our relationship will only grow stronger in the coming years. I look forward to meeting many of you soon and to learning from you about your beautiful land, culture, and traditions. See you soon.





Related: Usha Vance Makes Her First Solo Appearance

The White House announced that Mrs. Vance will bring her son along, presumably her oldest, Ewan, who accompanied her to Italy, and she'll be joined by a presidential delegation. They'll "visit historic sites, learn about Greenlandic heritage, and attend the Avannaata Qimussersu dogsled race," which takes place on Saturday and features about 37 mushers and 444 dogs. The delegation will fly out on Thursday.

Advertisement

The New York Post reports that National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Energy Secretary Chris Wright are expected to join Mrs. Vance and tour a military base while they're there.

All of this comes after months of Trump talking about acquiring Greenland for national security purposes and making it a United States territory — it's currently part of the Kingdom of Denmark — even though its own leadership has said that it is not for sale. The Post also reports that "Earlier this month, Greenland held an election, and the Demokraatit party, which has favored a slow drift toward independence, won. Its leaders have rebuked Trump’s call to take over the island."

But if we've learned anything recently, it's that Trump knows how to make a deal and he usually ends up getting what he wants, even if it takes a little while. In January, Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump, Jr., visited Greenland and was welcomed with open arms by the locals.

Donald Trump Jr arrives in Greenland and receives a warm welcome from locals and reporters.



His visit comes after his father, President Trump, repeatedly suggested making Greenland part of the United States. @DonaldJTrumpJr 🇺🇸🤝🇬🇱



🎥 @Bubblebathgirl pic.twitter.com/aKvZe4pcvv — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) January 7, 2025

Advertisement

I am sure Mrs. Vance will receive the same type of welcome. She's the perfect person to represent everything that is great about our country.

Trump is truly ushering in a new American Golden Age, but all the mainstream media reports is gloom and doom. We are trying to counter that by covering the Trump administration honestly and highlighting all the positives that are coming from what is truly a remarkable time in American history.

You can help us do that by becoming a VIP member. Right now, with the code word FIGHT, a basic membership is less than $20 for a whole year. You can't beat that. Plus, you gain several perks when you sign up. What are you waiting for? Join us on our mission today!