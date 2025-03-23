BREAKING: Former Congresswoman Mia Love Dies at 49

After a three-year battle with glioblastoma, former Utah Congresswoman Mia Love has died at the age of 49.

Earlier this month, Love's daughter, Abigale, posted on her mom's X account that Mia's cancer was progressing and no longer responding to treatment. "We have a shifted our focus from treatment to enjoying our remaining time with her. I am building an archive of special memories with Mia. Please send your pictures, videos and memories to me at [email protected]," she added.

Advertisement

Hello Friends, I’m Mia’s daughter Abigale. Many of you are aware that Mom has been fighting GBM brain cancer. Sadly her cancer is no longer responding to treatment and the cancer is progressing. We have a shifted our focus from treatment to enjoying our remaining time with her. I… pic.twitter.com/xlJfSC3IX7 — Mia Love (@MiaBLove) March 1, 2025

Tonight, the family made a different announcement on Love's various social media accounts:

With grateful hearts filled to overflowing for the profound influence of Mia on our lives, we want you to know that she passed away peacefully today. She was in her home surrounded by family. In the midst of a celebration of her life and an avalanche of happy memories, Mia quietly slipped the bands of mortality and, as her words and vision always did, soared heavenward. We are thankful for the many good wishes, prayers and condolences. We are taking some time as a family and will provide information about funeral services and a public celebration of her life in the days to come.

Love Family: With grateful hearts filled to overflowing for the profound influence of Mia on our lives, we want you to know that she passed away peacefully today. She was in her home surrounded by family. In the midst of a celebration of her life and an avalanche of happy… pic.twitter.com/YzhAuH1l9x — Mia Love (@MiaBLove) March 24, 2025

Advertisement

Love represented Utah's 4th congressional district from 2015 until 2019, making her the first black Republican woman, as well as the first first Haitian-American to serve in Congress. Born to Haitian immigrants, Mary and Jean Maxime Bourdeau, Love grew up in Brooklyn and Norwalk, Connecticut, and she attended the University of Hartford Hartt School. She graduated with a degree in musical theater.

Love worked as a flight attendant, and in 1998, she moved to Utah, where she found herself involved with local affairs in Saratoga Springs. Homeowners in the area were fed up with a midge infestation, and Love found a passion for politics when she worked as their spokesperson. In 2003, she earn a spot on the city council, and in 2010, she was elected as the mayor of Saratoga Springs.

In 2015, she was elected to Congress. Love served on the House Financial Services Committee and joined the Congressional Black Caucus, which she once swore she would "try to take that thing apart from the inside out," and the Congressional Western Caucus. The congresswoman was pro-life, supported building the Keystone XL pipeline, opposed many government environmental regulations, and was endorsed by the National Rifle Association.

After her political career ended, Love worked as a CNN contributor. She also served as a senior fellow to The United States Studies Centre at the University of Sydney and was a fellow of the institute of politics and public service at the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University. In 2021, she became the outreach director for the Center for Growth and Opportunity at Utah State University. She also briefly co-hosted "The View" that year as a potential conservative replacement for Meghan McCain.

Advertisement

Love is survived by her husband, Jason, whom she married in December 1998, and their three children, Alessa, Abigail, and Peyton.