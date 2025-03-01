Mia Love is Dying

Sarah Anderson | 8:04 PM on March 01, 2025
Former congresswoman Mia Love was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer, in 2022, and she has been battling the disease ever since. Sadly, her daughter, Abigale, took to X on Saturday and announced that treatment is no longer working, the cancer is progressing, and her family is switching gears to enjoying what little time they have left with their mom and wife. She also asked for people share their photos, videos, and other memories of her mom via an email address: [email protected].   

"About a year and a half ago, I went on vacation with my family. As soon as we landed, I felt a headache come on. When we went to the beach, the reflection of the sun on the water made the headache worse. My husband took me to the hospital," Love said while speaking at a conference in 2023. 

Doctors took X-rays and discovered a brain tumor. Upon returning to Utah, she was able to have 95% of it removed. While Love and her family and medical team hoped it was benign, biopsy results came back positive for cancer. She had a "Grade 4, fast-growing tumor." Doctors gave her 10 to 15 months to live. 

"I would believe the diagnosis, but I would not believe the prognosis," she said, adding, "I had babies! And I could not leave my husband. His mother had died from a brain tumor."   

Love reached the 15-month mark in 2023. She celebrated that occasion by "eating gelato" with her husband, Jason, and their family in Italy. The mother of three was also accepted to an immunotherapy clinical trial at Duke University in 2023 that involved using the body's own immune system to attack what was left of the tumor. Initially, it seemed to work, and the tumor shrunk. Unfortunately, it appears that the therapy stopped working. 

Love, who is just 49, was the first black Republican congresswoman in the United States. Born to Haitian immigrants, she grew up in New York and Connecticut before moving to Utah after graduating college. She worked as a flight attendant, but she found a passion for politics when she served as a community spokesperson representing homeowners who were fed up with a midge infestation in Saratoga Springs. In 2010, she became the town's mayor. In 2015, she was sworn in to represent Utah's 4th district in the House of Representatives. 

She lost favor with many Republicans in 2016 when she didn't support Donald Trump for president, and in 2019, she was voted out of office. However, in 2024, in one of her last posts on X, she announced that she was proudly supporting the Trump/JD Vance ticket.

Personally, I always liked Love, and thought she could have become an even bigger star in the Republican Party, but I lost touch with her after she left Congress and moved on to other gigs. I actually didn't even know she had cancer until today. My heart sank when I saw her daughter's X post. All I can do now is offer my thoughts and prayers to her and her family. May God bless them.  

Sarah Anderson

Sarah Anderson has worked as a freelance writer and journalist for 15 years. When she's not writing, you can find her hanging out on her small farm, swimming, traveling, obsessing over a football game, or listening to Tom Petty.

