Lost at Sea: Fisherman Spends Months in the Pacific Ocean

Need a break from politics? Well, I have just that, and this story even has a happy ending. 

On December 7, a 61-year-old Peruvian man named Máximo Napa Castro left the town of Marcona and set sail on the Pacific Ocean for a little fishing trip. It wasn't meant to be a long trip. He had enough food to last for about two weeks, but on day 10 of his trip, he encountered some nasty weather, and the wind sent him off course. 

Eventually, as you might imagine, he ran out of food, and for just over two weeks, he survived by drinking rainwater alone. Eventually, he began eating birds, cockroaches, and sea turtles because he said he decided he didn't want to die. (Personally, and I know I'm probably showing my ignorance, but I'm wondering why he wouldn't eat fish?) 

"I thought about my mother every day," he told Reuters. Not only did thoughts of seeing his mother again keep him strong, but so did the idea of never seeing his two-month-old granddaughter ever again.  

When Castro didn't return from his fishing trip, his family became worried and launched a search, but "Peru's maritime patrols were unable to locate him." 

According to Reuters, his mother,  Elena Castro, told local media in Peru that much of their family was optimistic that they would still find him, but she'd lost hope. "I told the Lord, whether he's alive or dead, just bring him back to me, even if it's just to see him," she said, adding, "But my daughters never lost faith. They kept telling me: 'Mom, he'll come back, he'll come back.'" 

Thankfully, God brought Máximo back to his mother and the rest of his family.   

On March 11, an Ecuadorian fishing patrol boat discovered him approximately 680 miles away from shore. He was dehydrated and considered to be in "critical condition," but he was alive after being lost at sea for 95 days. 

Shortly after, he was reunited with his brother in the Peruvian town of Paita. He was also able to Facetime with his mother and the rest of his family. Reuters reports that he was going to stay in Patia, a town near the border between Ecuador and Peru, to undergo more medical care, and then, when released, he'd head to Lima.  

Máximo and his family were incredibly grateful for their happy ending. "I'm thankful to God for giving me a second chance," he said. 

Here's some video of him Facetiming with his family upon returning to shore, as well as some photos from his rescue:  

