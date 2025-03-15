Is Your Newborn Gay or Straight? Transgender? GenderQueer?

Just when I think I've seen everything, some more wacky leftist ideology comes along and shocks me yet again. Today, it's this story out of New Jersey. And it didn't just shock me; it made me sick to my stomach.

If you're expecting a baby in New Jersey any time soon, you should also prepare yourself for the hospital to give you a little questionnaire, asking you about your newborn's gender identity and sexual preferences, especially if you're having it at an Inspira Health facility. No, I'm totally serious. The questionnaire, which a few people have posted online, has five questions.

First, it asks for your newborn's name and date of birth, but then things take a turn. The third question, which is multiple choice, asks "What sex your baby was assigned at birth," with the options for "male," "female," or "prefer not to answer." If I ever have a baby, and the doctor isn't sure "what gender to assign it at birth," I'm pretty sure I'm going to request a new doctor. If I ever have a baby, and the doctor "assigns its gender" and I protest despite the biological visual proof, someone, please put me in the nuthouse.

The fourth questions gets even worse. "Does your baby identify as...?" Your options are:

Female

Male

Transgender female/trans female/male to female

GenderQueer, neither exclusively male or female

Additional gender category/self-described; please specify

That's a big decision for a tiny, hours-old baby to make. I'm guessing any parents who checks anything but "female" or "male," or who even fills out this stupid survey, is already planning to indoctrinate the child. The poor thing doesn't stand a chance at a normal life.

But it gets worse. Question number five wants to know about the child's sexual preferences. "Which of the following best describes your baby," it asks. The options are:

Lesbian or gay

Straight or heterosexual

Bisexual

Self-describe; please specify

Questioning/unsure

Prefer not to answer

Here's a picture someone took of the form so you can see it for yourself:

Has to be one of the most insane things ever?



Who made this form!? Why does the hospital want to know if your baby is trans? 🤬 https://t.co/pGYAoSF8F9 pic.twitter.com/psFpoaSkWv — Wake Up NJ 🇺🇸 New Jersey (@wakeupnj) March 6, 2025

According to the New York Post, this specific questionnaire is handed out to new parents at Inspira Health facilities, which includes four hospitals, two cancer centers, and eight health centers in South Jersey. But the company didn't just come up with this crazy idea on its own. It's actually following a state law.

Save Jersey says that it's the result of Bill A4385, "legislation signed into law by Governor Phil Murphy in June 2022 after a mostly party-line vote." The law states, in part, that:

Each general acute care hospital that collects data concerning patient race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or gender identity for any reason shall implement an evidence-based cultural competency training program for all staff members employed by or working under the supervision of the general acute hospital who have direct contact with patients and are responsible for collecting race and ethnicity, sexual orientation, and gender identity information from patients.

In 2023, Amy Mansue, the CEO of Inspira Health defended the questionnaire, stating, "We are required to report this data to the New Jersey Department of Health, which shares it with the federal government. The goal is to carefully review how healthcare is delivered and to identify disparities and unconscious biases. So far, this survey has been very well received by patients, who have expressed gratitude and appreciation."

NJ.com states that Murphy signed the law because "COVID-19 was taking a heavier toll on black people," and wanted to "collect more detailed demographic information on its patients."

Not only is this a little too Big Brother-ish to me, but somewhere along the way, all common sense was lost... if there ever was any. We are talking about Phil Murphy, after all. As Save Jersey says, "The Murphy Administration has consistently prioritized shoving radical gender science down the throats of taxpayers, parents, and students over the course of the past seven years."

Luckily, there are some still some politicians in the Garden State with their heads on straight. Rep. Jefferson Van Drew (R-N.J.) is calling for an end to the mandate. "We are talking about newborns who are just minutes old, and already, the state government is trying to push its radical narrative on them. Parents should be focused on bonding with their newborn, not filling out completely unnecessary forms about their baby's gender and sexual orientation," he said in a statement earlier this month, adding, "We need to get back to common sense. Let parents raise their children without the state inserting itself into every part of their lives. This has gone too far."

State Senator Holly Schepisi (R-39th District) also called out the ridiculousness of it all, and posted the following on her Facebook page: "Yesterday it came to my attention that medical providers, laboratories and hospitals are being forced to provide the questionnaire below to NEWBORN patients. While completely and utterly insane, these facilities are doing so to comply with another nonsensical law A-4385 passed by the democratically controlled legislature in 2022... I will be sponsoring legislation immediately to rescind this absurd requirement which is a waste of medical professional’s time and resources."

In the meantime, I hope any new parents in New Jersey refuse to fill out that form, and rip it up.

