Border Czar Goes Ballistic on Clueless Sanctuary City Mayors

There are few things more entertaining than watching border czar Tom Homan take down stupid liberal reasoning with actual facts, and if you happened to tune in to Laura Ingraham's program on Fox News on Wednesday night, you witnessed a master class in just that.

It all started when the mayors of four sanctuary cities — Boston, Denver, New York City, and Chicago — appeared before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee earlier on Wednesday and attempted to defend their utter disregard for federal laws. One of those mayors, Michelle Wu of Boston, had a lot to say about Homan during her testimony. Apparently, Wu — who doesn't come across as the brightest bulb to be honest, but I'll just stick to what we say here in the South: bless her heart — and Homan have quite a history with months of bickering back and forth because she likes do things like harbor rapists who should not be in the United States in the first place.

Anyway, Homan was a guest on Ingraham's show, and she played a clip of what Wu said about him earlier in the day. "Shame on him for lying about my city, for having the nerve to insult our police commissioner who has overseen the safest Boston's been in anyone's lifetime. Bring him here under oath, and let's ask him some questions. I am here to make sure that the city of Boston is safe. Others may want to bring hell. We are here to bring peace to cities everywhere," Wu said.

As Homan watched the clip, he could barely stop himself from cracking up, and afterward, he told Ingraham that he hadn't seen it, but added:

Thank you for playing that because now I'm going to sleep like a baby. Because if I get to live in her mind rent-free every day, that's kind of cool. I love my job. I work for the greatest president in my lifetime. We're making America safe again. President Trump promised the American people we're going to shut down illegal alien crime in this country. That's exactly what we're doing. Mayor Wu should be standing side-by-side with me. Who does not want to bring hell to an illegal alien that raped a child? Not one, many of them — I stopped counting at nine.

Watch it for yourself here:

Tom Homan absolutely ROASTS Boston Mayor Michelle Wu for being pro criminal illegal aliens who rape and murder Americans. Says he will “sleep like a baby“ because he’s living rent free in her head 😂 pic.twitter.com/2UoHfx1rv5 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 6, 2025

Homan also responded to something asinine that Brandon Johnson, the mayor of Chicago, said on Wednesday about how deporting dangerous people who are in the country illegally is — get this — making the city "more dangerous."

As far as mayor of Chicago about we’re not making this community safer, I went up there and did a one day operation. We took seven TDA members off the street. We took two illegal aliens that were convicted of murder, that they released, took them off the street. We arrested six child predators, took them off the streets of Chicago. ICE is making every one of those cities safer because they’re releasing public safety threats back into the public. That on itself is just stupid policy and we’re going to keep going. Look, they can hate me all they want. We’re coming. I said I’m going to bring hell. I meant it. I’m going to stand by it. And I’m going to do it. We’re going to take child predators off the streets of these cities where they don’t want to do it.

Homan also addressed the whole "separation of families" issues that Democrats love to cry about. And I'm so grateful for this myself. I can't tell you how tired I am of the handpicked sob stories and random stock photos of crying women and children that the mainstream media and liberals like to throw in my face every day. And, this might be an unpopular opinion, but I say this as someone who is not necessarily in favor of deporting all non-violent illegal immigrants.

But as Homan points out, the plan was to go after violent illegals, but because these dopey mayors refuse to hand them over to ICE, federal authorities often have to go to where they are in the public to arrest them. And if there are other illegal migrants there, they end up arrested and deported too. I believed he referred to these people as unfortunate "collateral damage."

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky) also pointed out during today's hearing with the mayors that it puts the ICE officers and the public at risk, as well: "If sanctuary cities were to simply communicate and work with federal immigration authorities, then federal agents could arrest criminal illegal aliens in a secure environment, like a state or local jail. Instead, they have to risk their own safety and public safety by having to go into uncertain, dangerous circumstances just to make an arrest."

And finally, Homan laid out some more common sense and pointed out the real way illegal immigration is hurting children. "Yes, we separated families because we prosecuted parents, and the children can't go to jail with them. That happens to U.S. citizen parents hundreds of times across this country every day. But they don't talk about the half a million children that were trafficked into this country. They can't find 300,000 of them. They're in sex trafficking and forced labor — not a word about that. The whole Democrat Party remains silent on that. Shame on them," he said. There's more, but I'll let you watch for yourself:

