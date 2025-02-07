Trump's Latest Executive Order? Protecting One of Our Most Important Freedoms

Does Donald Trump need sleep like the rest of us mere mortals? I'm beginning to wonder. I've seen social media posts stating that he is up at the crack of dawn, hard at work, and he seems to sign many of his executive orders during the late afternoon or evening hours. Our previous president would be sleeping off his early bird special by now.

Heck, I was getting ready to wind down for the day with dinner and a movie, but I just saw this post on Instagram and decided to delay tonight's festivities to bring you Trump's latest and perhaps one of his most important moves: protecting our Second Amendment rights and removing gun control measures viewed as government overreach.





The executive order, which was announced late Friday afternoon, begins:

The Second Amendment is an indispensable safeguard of security and liberty. It has preserved the right of the American people to protect ourselves, our families, and our freedoms since the founding of our great Nation. Because it is foundational to maintaining all other rights held by Americans, the right to keep and bear arms must not be infringed.

It then gives Attorney General Pam Bondi 30 days to "examine all orders, regulations, guidance, plans, international agreements, and other actions of executive departments and agencies (agencies) to assess any ongoing infringements of the Second Amendment rights of our citizens, and present a proposed plan of action to the President, through the Domestic Policy Advisor, to protect the Second Amendment rights of all Americans."

That includes but isn't limited to reviewing all of Joe Biden's actions between January 2021 and January 2025 that "purport to promote safety but may have impinged on the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens;" any rules "promulgated by the Department of Justice, including by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives;" and any documents or reports "issued by the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention."

The executive order also instructs Bondi to review "agencies' classifications of firearms and ammunition" and "the processing of applications to make, manufacture, transfer, or export firearms." Ultimately, Bondi shall "shall work with the Domestic Policy Advisor to finalize the plan of action and establish a process for implementation."

Trump's been super hard at work on other issues today too. When he wasn't tackling an entire amendment, he was establishing the "White House Faith Office," which will "assist faith-based entities, community organizations, and houses of worship in their efforts to strengthen American families, promote work and self-sufficiency, and protect religious liberty."

And, as our Lincoln Brown wrote on Friday afternoon, he also announced that he's doing away with this paper straw nonsense and will issue an executive order on it next week.

And finally, one of the most satisfying moves of the week also came on Friday afternoon when Trump announced that he is revoking Biden's security clearances. Maybe I don't need to see a movie tonight. This is far more entertaining. Trump posted the news on Truth Social:

What will he do next? I mean, it's just after 7:30 on Friday as I'm submitting this to my editor. In Trump time, the day is still young.