The 'Theys' Are Gonna Need New Passports

If some of the liberals who claim they're going to leave the country when Donald Trump takes office intend to stick to their plans, they may need new passports, especially if they don't identify as men or women.

Trump said and did a lot of things today, but one of his statements that received the loudest cheers and a standing ovation was that the federal government will only recognize two genders going forward. "As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders: male and female," he said during his speech in the Capitol Rotunda, just after he was sworn in as the 47th president of United States.

Seems like a pretty fair, common-sense idea, right? If only…

In 2022, the Joe Biden administration made it possible for people who wanted to get a passport to select a third gender option if they didn't feel like they identified as a male or a female. According to the United States Department of State website, when you obtain your passport, "You can select male (M), female (F), or unspecified or another gender identity (X) as the gender marker on your U.S. passport book and card." (For what it's worth, I'm having difficulties accessing that official government page as I write this, so it looks like Team Trump is already hard at work erasing this nonsense.)

According to CNN, the government is officially getting out of the "promoting gender ideology" business. A Trump administration official who briefed reporters on Monday said that the goal of returning to a country that only recognizes two genders is "defending women from gender ideology extremism and restoring biological truths to the federal government." The official added that male and female “are sexes that are not changeable, and they are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality."

CNN also reports that the government will stop using the term "gender" and start using the term "sex," and that all government agencies would ensure that official documents, including passports, would "reflect sex accurately." This extends to federal employee records. The official also stated that government agencies "running federal prisons, migrant shelters, rape shelters and other 'intimate spaces' would be directed to protect single-sex spaces for privacy."

The move is part of Trump's bigger "restoring sanity" agenda, which is also aimed at "ending 'radical and wasteful' diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs used by federal agencies." Many private businesses, like Walmart, and major public universities, have already taken action to end their own DEI programs.

Later on Monday, true to his word, Trump signed an executive order that stated that all DEI-related mandates, policies, and activities within federal agencies must be terminated within 60 days.