And So the Liberal Media Meltdown Begins...

One of the first things I do every morning before I start working is sort through the day's headlines from a couple of dozen different news sources to see what's going on in the world. For some reason, I let myself believe that the liberal media wouldn't start out this second Donald Trump term with breathless hysteria, reporting every time he so much as blinked, but here we are. Some things never change.

Today, I was greeted by headlines about how imperialism will be the downfall of the United States, pictures of supposed "illegal immigrants" crying, outrage over the number of "white people" at the inauguration, outrage over the number of "wealthy people" at the inauguration, questions about whether Trump can actually do a number of the things he did on Monday, January 6 virtue signaling, and panic over any number of executive orders signed. There was also commentary about the first lady's outfit from Monday — "funeral wear" several called it, claiming she was subtly showing that she is just as upset about a second Trump term as the mainstream media is — and my favorite, the freaking out over Elon Musk making a "Nazi salute" because he dared raise his hand in the air in celebration.

Where do I even start? I guess I'll start with Musk and what our own Robert Spencer called the "first leftist hysterical fit of the new Trump era." As Erick Erickson described it, "a socially awkward autistic billionaire goober did a big one-handed hug on a stage that PBS and some left-wing historians thought looked like a Nazi salute." Here's how PBS responded (your tax dollars at work!):

Billionaire Elon Musk gave what appeared to be a fascist salute Monday while making a speech at the post-inauguration celebration for President Donald Trump at the Capital One Arena.



“Some elections are important, some are not. But this one, this one really mattered and I just… pic.twitter.com/K8Fo0sdozL — PBS News (@NewsHour) January 20, 2025

I'm sure PBS was equally as outraged when various Democrats also made the grave mistake of raising their arms in the past. (That was sarcasm in case you couldn't tell.)

Next up is everyone's favorite underperforming "news" network, MSNBC. If you think anyone on that channel learned their lesson about Trump coverage after the American people made their voices heard in November, you'd be wrong. These people are so beside themselves that I truly hope they have some kind of therapists on the payroll over there, though given the fact that they're hemorrhaging viewers as we speak, I doubt they can afford it.

Rachel Maddow seems to be in shock that Trump declared a state of emergency at the Mexican border because the one reporter MSNBC has stationed there doesn't physically see an actual emergency taking place at the very moment they're broadcasting... or something like that.

MSNBC thinks the fact that 300,000 children are missing doesn't warrant an emergency declaration at the border.



These people are literally demons.

pic.twitter.com/1HOVADBG2S — George (@BehizyTweets) January 20, 2025

Jen Psaki didn't seem to like Trump's speech at the inauguration (shocker), but what's even more asinine is that she said the speech isn't supposed to be "political" before going on to explain that it's a political speech... or something like that.

MSNBC: “The inaugural address should not be political.” 🤡 pic.twitter.com/kDlvELcD7u — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) January 20, 2025

My absolute favorite MSNBC moment — I'm not sure I ever uttered those words — came when Maddow, Alex Wagner, and Joy Reid got together to discuss the absolute horror they witnessed when guys like Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, Tim Cook, and Elon Musk attended the inauguration.

"Kristi Noem, the nominee for homeland security, next to Apple CEO Tim Cook — how is this happening in America? How is this happening? Why are people with tons of money up on the dais with cabinet nominees and family members?" Maddow asked.

"It's a message," Wagner replied.

Reid agreed, "It is a message. And I think it and I think they are up there for the very reason that you probably think they’re up there."

First of all, what exactly is the "message"? Is that some kind of liberal dog whistle because I don't get it. Second of all, where were any of these women when billionaires, like Mark Cuban, were going hard for Kamala Harris a few months ago, when the aforementioned Zuckerberg was providing propaganda for the Joe Biden administration, or when Biden was giving George Soros the Presidential Medal of Freedom?

MSNBC anchors Rachel Maddow, Joy Reid triggered by Trump inauguration: ‘How is this happening in America?’ https://t.co/yGqNYEUAIT pic.twitter.com/44gzXIz5UL — New York Post (@nypost) January 20, 2025

And let's not forget CNN. It seems as though Jake Tapper was also triggered by the sight of some of the world's richest men and tech CEOs sitting among the audience at the inauguration. "We’re about to enter an era of deepfakes and all sorts of misinformation," he said worriedly to Anderson Cooper.

Again, I ask, were these people asleep for the last decade? Zuckerberg literally came out and said that the Biden administration berated him into lying for them and spreading, um, misinformation. Where is the outrage about that?

CNN’s Jake Tapper has a complete meltdown because the heads of major social media and tech companies are at Trump’s Inauguration.



“We’re about to enter an era of deepfakes and all sorts of misinformation”pic.twitter.com/uzlB6oSkVD — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 20, 2025

Next up, we have the "all pardons are not created equal, in my opinion" commentator who thinks Biden's family pardons aren't as bad as Trump's January 6 pardons, and she offers up more twists and turns than a rollercoaster to prove it.

#8 - CNN commentator boldly declares that Trump pardoning J6ers is “completely different” than Biden pardoning the likes of Fauci, his brother, and other family members.



This spin on this take is off the charts.



“I want to put those [J6] pardons in separate buckets, and I think… pic.twitter.com/KFZHbGa9HT — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) January 21, 2025

Oh, and CNN doubled down on the whole "Elon Musk is a Nazi" idea.

CNN is suggesting that Elon did a Nazi salute during his speech at the Capital One Arena.



He was literally motioning "my heart goes out to you."



This is why no one trusts the fake media. pic.twitter.com/QggfN0LKgu — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 20, 2025

Sadly, these are only a handful of examples of what we're up against here. Trump has only been president for just over 24 hours, and the legacy media is doing its best to undermine him and every single American who voted for him as it takes its dying breaths.

