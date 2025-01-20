Carrie Underwood Saved the Day With This Mic-Drop Moment

When country music star Carrie Underwood announced that she would be performing at President Donald Trump's inauguration, a lot of her fans weren't happy. As I wrote last week, liberals did everything from leaving nasty comments on her social media accounts to asking if she'd perform for Hitler, too. Of course, some of them swore off her music forever. (Somehow, I have a feeling her album sales will be just fine without them.)

Underwood, who has never been outspoken about politics, aside from her passion for animal rights, responded with a lovely statement about coming together for the sake of of our country:

I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.

Well, it was the liberals and anyone else who turned on the singer's loss today because Underwood ended up having, without a doubt, one of the most beautiful moments of any inauguration ceremony. It came just after Trump took the oath of office. Her name was announced, and she stepped up to have what will likely be one of the biggest moments of her career.

But as everyone waited quietly, things didn't go as they were supposed to. The music that was to accompany her didn't play. There were a few moments of hesitation before some sort of technical person approached Underwood and whispered something to her.

"I can just sing it," she mouthed back, a look of determination on her face. And that's exactly what she did.

Rather than panicking, as I imagine most people would when their big moments don't pan out, the country star smiled and said to the crowd, "If you know the words, help me out here," before belting out the most gorgeous a cappella version of "American the Beautiful" in front of all the living presidents, some of the wealthiest men in the world, members of Congress, and hundreds of other dignitaries.

Not only did she prove she has nerves of steel, but she also proved that she has the voice of an angel. There was no need for autotune or any of that nonsense that so many singers can't do without today. Pure, raw talent and professionalism were on display in the Capitol Rotunda.

What made the moment even more special was that almost every other person in that room, both Republican and Democrat, joined in. And for that minute or two, we were all united as Americans. Everyone from the military band to the small group of presidents and first ladies gathered in the room sang along. Even Kamala Harris joined in through clenched teeth, and Joe Biden woke up long enough to remember the words himself.

And after leaving everyone in awe, Underwood confidently shook the hands of former President Biden, President Trump, and Vice President JD Vance, before walking away with her head held high. So liberals can bash her all they want, but Underwood proved today that she's not only a talented musician but also a true patriot who will stand up and sing for her country, even when the odds are against her — whether it's a portion of her own fans bashing her or a malfunctioning sound system.

It was kind of symbolic of the United States in general, in a way, and I think it's something that we'll be talking about for the rest of our lifetimes.

