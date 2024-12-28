Cop Shoots Florida Man with His Own Gun

Sarah Anderson | 4:14 PM on December 28, 2024
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Florida resident Jason Arrington was driving near the intersection of 27th Street and Main Street in Jacksonville's Brentwood neighborhood on Dec. 13 when he did something we've all probably been guilty of at one time or another: he ran a red light. An officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) witnessed this action and pulled him over, but the traffic stop didn't exactly go as planned.  

Advertisement

Arrington, who thought he was doing everything correctly, informed the officer that he had a gun on his person — a gun that he owned legally — and  he was asked to step out of his vehicle and put his hands on his truck. Back-up arrived on the scene, and, according to Arrington, the back-up officer began to search him and attempted to remove the gun. 

"She tugged on the gun the first time, then she tugged again," Arrington said in a statement on Friday. "That's when I told her, 'Hey, let me unloosen my belt because it's tight.' I don't know, she might have got nervous or whatever and she pulled harder two more times and that's when it discharged and it shot me in my upper thigh, hip and came out on my right side." 

Arrington also said that didn't even understand why the officers wanted to remove the gun anyway. He said he posed no threat, and did everything they asked him to do, even keeping his hands on his vehicle after getting shot. While a request has been made to release the bodycam footage, the JSO said it could take six to eight months.   

On Friday, the organization announced on X that it is conducting an "active internal affairs investigation." Typically, when an officer is involved in a shooting, it would conduct what it calls an "administrative review of a critical incident." The sheriff's office added, "As is customary in these types of investigations, the officer under investigation may have his or her law enforcement authority rescinded. That authority has been rescinded for this officer and the officer was reassigned to an administrative position until the active internal affairs investigation is complete."   

Advertisement

JSO also reportedly released an internal memo on December 18, just five days after the shooting, reminding officers how to handle a person who is carrying a gun. 

"The burden of proving an individual is not eligible to carry a concealed firearm falls on the investigating officer and is not an automatic presumption. Unless an officer has articulable suspicion that the detained person presents a threat to the safety of citizens or officers or has knowledge that the detained person is ineligible to carry a concealed firearm, officers should not seize a firearm (i.e. remove it from holster, vehicle, pocket, bag, etc.) from someone lawfully carrying it," the memo stated, according to First Coast News

"Reaching for someone’s handgun is a huge problem because you don’t know how they have it secured, if they secured it properly, if they know anything about gun safety," former FBI agent and law enforcement expert Dale Carson told WJAX-TV, Jacksonville's CBS affiliate.  

Arrington, who works as a crane operator, said the incident has interfered with his job, making it harder to perform his physical duties. "It damaged me pretty good," he said on Friday. He also announced on Friday that he is filing a lawsuit against the JSO. He said, "I just hope they do a lot better and we don’t run into this again," adding, "I look at them a lot different."  

Advertisement

"Gun owners in this state should be able to carry their firearms, without the fear of an officer pulling them over on the side of the road," his attorney, Kay Harper Williams of the Witherspoon Law Group, said, adding that Arrington's civil rights were violated. 

You can watch Arrington's entire press conference here: 

Sarah Anderson

Sarah Anderson has worked as a freelance writer and journalist for 15 years. When she's not writing, you can find her hanging out on her small farm, swimming, traveling, obsessing over a football game, or listening to Tom Petty.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: POLICE GUN RIGHTS GUN CONTROL

Recommended

There’s a Judas in the MAGAverse Scott Pinsker
Could Michelle Obama Be More Insulting and Out of Touch? Matt Margolis
I Saw the Bob Dylan Movie, and Surprisingly, It Wasn’t All That Bad — with One Huge Omission Robert Spencer
Joe Biden Is No Longer In Touch With Reality Matt Margolis
The Biden-Harris Regime Has a Reason for Wishing People ‘Happy Kwanzaa,’ and It’s Insidious Robert Spencer
GOP Rep Humiliates CNN Host With Evidence of Biden Corruption Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
It’s up to Democrats to Work With Trump, Not Vice Versa
Expat Talk: Scenes Never Seen in the Far East
Amazon Cuts Key Scene from ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ Just as We're About to Emerge from Pottersville
Advertisement