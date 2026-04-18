Shock Horror: ‘Islamophobia’ Outbreak in Simi Valley!

Police in the hitherto sleepy, bucolic hamlet of Simi Valley, California have had their hands full recently, ever since the Islamic Society of Simi Valley phoned in the terrible news that it had been the victim of an outbreak of “Islamophobia.” The more one looks at the incident, however, the less there is to see.

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NBC Los Angeles reported on April 8 that the local cops were “investigating a possible ‘hate incident’ at an Islamic Society of Simi Valley building.” The intrepid journalists, however, showed no apparent curiosity about exactly what kind of “hate incident” had been perpetrated.

Why is the public not allowed to learn the specifics? Law enforcement authorities and/or media outlets (it’s not clear who made the actual decision in this case) seem to assume that their readers are too immature to be able to handle hearing the details of a “hate incident” at the local mosque without grabbing their tiki torches and heading over to the mosque to join in the hate. It’s either that, or authorities think that the public’s sensibilities are so fragile that they simply wouldn’t be able to handle the news.

One possible clue about the nature of the “hate” involved here might come from the fact that a local church was the target of a recent “hate incident” as well. The Ventura County Star reported Friday that “a Lutheran church in Simi Valley was vandalized with a hate message on April 16, over a week after an Islamic mosque in the city reported a potential hate crime, authorities said. Officers with the Simi Valley Police Department arrived at the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church at 4191 E. Cochran St. around 12:42 p.m. in regard to a vandalism report, according to authorities.”

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There may, of course, be no connection at all between that and what happened at the Islamic Society of Simi Valley. All the Ventura County Star had to say about that incident was that “officers found several handwritten messages on business card-sized papers shoved through the front door of the building, said police Sgt. Rick Morton.” However, like NBC Los Angeles, it said nary a word about what those business cards actually said.

From Santa Barbara’s KEYT we learn that “a still-unidentified person dropped off business cards with anti-Islamic messages at the front door of the non-profit’s building.” Simi Valley Today, meanwhile, ran a curious and unexplained photo of a scrap of paper on which was written “Hauk tnee,” with this caption: “A disturbing reminder of the persistent threat of hate and bias that some faith communities continue to face.”

Was this a placeholder that was supposed to be corrected later, like leaving “Lorem ipsum” in a published article? Or was “hauk tnee” an intentional stand-in for the “hate material” we are not allowed to see?

Whatever “hauk tnee” may mean, or not mean, it enraged that most easily enrageable of organizations, Hamas-linked Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR). In a fine froth, CAIR-Los Angeles top dog Hussam Ayloush declared: “The targeting of the Islamic Society of Simi Valley, alongside reports of hate incidents targeting two other local mosques, is deeply alarming and comes at a time when Muslims across the nation are facing an unprecedented wave of hate.”

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Nobody appears to be commensurately upset about the “hate incident” at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, and that’s the way these things go. The Lutherans don’t have a national organization capitalizing upon alleged “hate incidents” to gain political capital among leftists, and so no one was particularly concerned about what happened at the church.

Nor did the outrageous disproportionality of the incident at the Islamic Society of Simi Valley seem to trouble anyone. Ayloush raged about how “deeply alarming” it was that Muslims were supposedly “facing an unprecedented wave of hate” just weeks after there were four violent jihad attacks in the U.S. in the space of just two weeks.

Related: What's a Poor Jihadi to Do?

They took place during the first half of March 2026. A Muslim migrant on March 1 walked into a bar in Austin, Texas and opened fire, murdering three people and injuring 13 others. Six days after that, two pro-ISIS Muslims screaming “Allahu akbar” lobbed a homemade shrapnel bomb at a crowd of pro-freedom protesters in New York City. To their disappointment, it didn’t go off.

Then on March 12 came two jihad attacks in one day. In one, a Muslim crashed his car into a Michigan synagogue and opened fire. Meanwhile, another Muslim, also screaming “Allahu akbar,” started shooting at Old Dominion University, murdering one person and injuring two others.

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Hussam Ayloush and Hamas-linked CAIR had nothing to say about any of that, or about the ongoing jihad against the U.S. But when someone writes something “hateful” to a mosque, it’s all over the news. All in all, however, the victims of those March jihad attacks would likely, if they had been given the choice, have preferred to be insulted than to be murdered.

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