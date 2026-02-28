Cheese-Eating Surrender Monkeys Come Out for the Islamic Republic of Iran

After the U.S./Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic of Iran began early Saturday morning, the far-left government of Canada offered tepid support for the strikes, while the government of Saudi Arabia, indignant after an Iranian strike against a U.S. base inside the kingdom, said that it would join in on striking Iran. So far, so good.

Emmanuel Macron's France, however, had a markedly different reaction. Several hours after the strikes began, Macron wrote:

The outbreak of war between the United States, Israel, and Iran carries grave consequences for international peace and security.

Notice that he says nothing whatsoever about the yearning of the Iranian people for freedom after suffering 47 years of the Islamic regime’s bloodthirsty repression.

In this decisive moment, all measures are being taken to ensure the security of the national territory and that of our compatriots, as well as our interests in the Middle East. France also stands ready to deploy the necessary resources to protect its closest partners at their request. The ongoing escalation is dangerous for all. It must stop. The Iranian regime must understand that it no longer has any option but to engage in good-faith negotiations to end its nuclear and ballistic programs, as well as its actions of regional destabilization. This is absolutely essential to the security of all in the Middle East.

Macron here assumes that the Iranian Islamic regime will remain in power. He doesn’t consider even for the briefest of moments the possibility that these strikes could be the impetus for the regime’s long-awaited demise. Macron sees the mullahs remaining in power and calls upon them to return to the negotiating table; does he not realize that they were just negotiating, and that the negotiations came to nothing?

Does he not remember that the U.S. and other Western nations have been negotiating with the Islamic Republic since the Obama years, and before that, and that those negotiations have never done anything but help keep the Islamic regime in power? Macron displays not just a massive failure of imagination and strategic thinking; he is also proffering yet again the multiply failed solutions of an international order that is rapidly vanishing.

Nevertheless, he plows on:

The Iranian people must also be able to build their future freely. The massacres perpetrated by the Islamic regime disqualify it and require that the voice be given back to the people. The sooner, the better.

This is inconsistent, as he just called upon the Iranian regime to “engage in good-faith negotiations.” Now he says that it has been disqualified, and that he wants the Iranian people to have a voice. Great, but how does he envision their getting that voice, if he thinks that “the ongoing escalation is dangerous for all” and “must stop”? Macron offers no way forward. He is clearly just hoping that whichever side wins will think he was supporting it all along.

None of this can be made to make sense. It is just the dissembling of a politician who wants to appear strong when he is weak, decisive when he cannot make up his mind, and on the side of his Western allies while not alienating his friends and business partners in Tehran.

True to its principles and aware of its international responsibilities, France is calling for an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council. I am in close contact with our European partners and our friends in the Middle East.

The UN Security Council! Of course! Why didn’t anybody ever think of that before! That’ll fix everything!

This most tone-deaf of statements reflected the fact that Macron’s decaying, far-left France and the Islamic Republic of Iran are both part of the same international web of corruption that has become self-sustaining as one hated regime helps prop up another.

France has showered “humanitarian aid” upon the Islamic Republic, just as the Biden regime did, as both Macron and Biden's handlers pretended that “humanitarian aid” to an evil regime would just go to feed the hungry and not help prop up and strengthen the regime itself.

France has also come out against the strikes now because Macron thinks that opposing an Israeli action against an Islamic state will win him the favor, and the votes, of Muslims in France. The Islamopandering never ends.

