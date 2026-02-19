The Taliban Are Working Hard to Make Afghanistan More Islamic, and Leftists Are Gonna Love It

Forget Montecito and Cape Cod. The left’s next playground could very well be the hitherto overlooked paradise of Kabul, Afghanistan.

Crazy thought, you say? Not really. If it weren’t clear enough already, the Randy Fine controversy has placed it absolutely beyond question: the left loves Islam with a passion that it usually reserves only for men who think they’re women (yes, and women who think they’re men) and anti-cop violence. When a Muslim in New York City crowed that “finally, NYC is coming to Islam” because a couple of grocery stores banned dogs, Rep. Fine (R-Fla.) quipped: “If they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one.”

For that, he has faced a cascade of leftist hysteria, calls for his resignation, and now an effort to get the House to censure him. It is apparently terribly, terribly wrong to say that Americans should not sacrifice their love of dogs on the altar of multiculturalism. If it comes down to choosing mass migration of Muslims into the West and giving up their dogs (which are forbidden in Islam except for hunting dogs), leftists are apparently fully on board.

And so if it’s Islam that they want, Kabul is the place to get it, and the perfect destination for the next gathering of glitterati and the politicians whom they carry around in their pockets like so many nickels and dimes. The Taliban have just instituted two new measures to make Afghanistan, already known for little else besides its fanatical commitment to Islam, even more Islamic — that is, even more lovable to the left.

NDTV reported Thursday that “a new penal code introduced by the Taliban ‘legalises’ domestic violence against women by allowing husbands to physically punish their wives and children as long as it does not cause ‘broken bones or open wounds.’” The same new penal code, which has the authorization of the Taliban’s supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, stipulates that “the man will only be convicted if the woman can successfully prove the abuse in court. The woman is expected to show her wounds to the judge while remaining fully covered. Her husband or a male chaperone is also required to accompany her to the court.”

This is an “extremist” misinterpretation of Islam on the part of the Taliban (a name that means “students,” that is, students of Islam), right? Wrong. The Qur’an teaches that men are superior to women and should beat those from whom they “fear disobedience”: “Men have authority over women because Allah has made the one superior to the other, and because they spend their wealth to maintain them. Good women are obedient. They guard their unseen parts because Allah has guarded them. As for those from whom you fear disobedience, admonish them and send them to beds apart and beat them.” (Qur’an 4:34)

Beating one’s wife has the sanction of Muhammad himself, whom pious Muslims are expected to emulate in all respects. Muhammad’s child bride, Aisha, says in a hadith that Muhammad once “struck me on the chest which caused me pain.” (Sahih Muslim 2127) When a women came to Muhammad to complain about her husband beating her, Aisha marveled: “I have not seen any woman suffering as much as the believing women. Look! Her skin is greener than her clothes!” (Sahih Bukhari 7.77.5825)

Not content with that, the Taliban are also busy burning musical instruments. Amu reported Wednesday that they have “burned around 600 musical instruments in Parwan and Laghman provinces in the latest enforcement of their sweeping ban on music.” The Taliban’s Ministry for the Prevention of Vice and Protection of Virtue in Parwan “said it had set fire to about 500 instruments that had been collected over the past year from the provincial capital and surrounding districts. At the same time, the Taliban directorate in Laghman province in the east said more than 100 instruments had also been burned there.”

This, too, is fully Islamic. A hadith depicts Muhammad predicting that a time will come when Muslims have become so corrupt that they listen to musical instruments and singing girls, and “Allah will cause the earth to swallow them up, and will turn them into monkeys and pigs.’” (Sunan Ibn Majah 4020)

In Kabul, then, leftists can get the strong dose of Sharia that they’re looking for: no dogs, no music, and beaten women. It’s wonder they aren’t buying tickets to this Islamic paradise already.

