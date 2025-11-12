Trump Asks Supreme Court to Throw Out the Worst Biden-Era Miscarriage of Justice Against Him

To its everlasting shame and (one hopes) the abiding disapproval of historians for generations to come, the Biden regime weaponized the justice system against President Donald Trump, and much of the damage has yet to be undone. On Monday, Trump asked the Supreme Court to undo one of the most egregious miscarriages of justice he suffered for the crime of being the leader of the opposition against Old Joe Biden and his leftist henchmen: the civil judgment that he sexually abused the partisan fantasist E. Jean Carroll in a Bloomingdale’s dressing room sometime in the 1990s, and subsequently defamed her in speaking about the case.

Carroll’s story has more holes than a slice of Swiss cheese that has been used for target practice, but despite failing to produce any evidence to substantiate her claims, she kept winning in court — believe all women, doncha know, even the crazy mendacious ones. But Trump’s team kept on appealing, and who knows? Maybe sanity will finally prevail at the Supreme Court.

The Associated Press reported Monday that Trump’s lawyers “argued in a lengthy filing with the high court that allegations leading to the $5 million verdict were ‘propped up’ by a ‘series of indefensible evidentiary rulings’ that allowed Carroll’s lawyers to present ‘highly inflammatory propensity evidence’ against him.”

Indeed they were. Back in Sept. 2024, Trump attorney Will Scharf pointed out quite correctly and in considerable detail that the alleged victim’s story "at its heart is an utterly implausible, he said she said story." Serious allegations of the kind that Carroll made are supposed to be established on the basis of evidence and witnesses, but Scharf noted that in this case, there was “no corroboration for anything” that Carroll claimed about what went on between her and Trump.

The fix was in from the beginning: Carroll’s attorneys never produced any “corroborating witnesses” or “confirmatory DNA.” She filed no police report at the time of the supposed incident, and couldn’t even pinpoint when exactly her encounter with Trump was supposed to have happened. “No surveillance evidence or witnesses have ever been found or come forward confirming any aspect of E. Jean Carroll’s story."

Even worse, the case only went to court in the first place because corrupt leftists changed the rules solely in order to get Trump. New York Magazine explained at that time that Carroll was able to file her suit “because of the Adult Survivors Act, a new New York state law that went into effect that same month giving adult survivors of sexual misconduct a one-year window to file civil cases that would otherwise be outside the statute of limitations.”

So when New York changed the law to get Trump, Carroll took immediate advantage. And it was even worse than that. In 2019, Carroll appeared on the cover of New York Magazine beside a large headline that read: “This is what I was wearing 23 years ago when Donald Trump attacked me in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room.” Yet the Donna Karan dress she was wearing on the magazine cover wasn’t manufactured at the time of the alleged encounter between Trump and Carroll. And while the magazine cover is certain that the “attack” took place in 1996, Carroll has never been that definite.

This case should have been thrown out of court on the first day, but that would have required those who brought it into court in the first place to be interested in justice, when it was quite clear that all they really wanted to do was defame and destroy Trump. In taking the case to the Supreme Court, Trump attorney Justin D. Smith correctly termed Carroll’s whole story a “politically motivated hoax.” Trump’s lawyers also charged the trial judge, Lewis A. Kaplan, of misapplying rules of evidence in order to strengthen Carroll’s “implausible, unsubstantiated assertions.”

Smith explained: “President Trump has clearly and consistently denied that this supposed incident ever occurred. No physical or DNA evidence corroborates Carroll’s story. There were no eyewitnesses, no video evidence, and no police report or investigation.” And so there should have been no judgment against Trump, and the Supreme Court should throw the whole thing out. If it doesn’t, we have much, much bigger problems than a question of what really happened, if anything, in a Bergdorf Goodman’s dressing room sometime in the 1990s.

