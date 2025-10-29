Trump Casually Explodes One of the Left’s Favorite Anti-Trump Talking Points

Everything about Donald Trump drives leftists crazy, but few things about him have the power to inspire more hair-pulling, howling, blue-in-the-face (and not just in the hair) rage as his repeated hints that he is going to run for president in 2028. They are too humorless, non-reflective, and self-important to realize that he keeps saying it precisely because it inspires such frenzy within them. As they commit the fundamental error of believing their own propaganda, they actually think that the man whom they insist is a fascist dictator in the making is steadily laying the groundwork to be president for life. Now, however, he has laid such fears to rest. Not that leftists will notice, care, or believe the man.

As it happened, Trump’s disavowal came just one day after The Atlantic ran a hysterical screed seriously entitled “President for Life: Donald Trump is trying to amass the powers of a king.” The article, which is the work of the longtime anti-Trump hysteric J. Michael Luttig, laments that “in the normal course of history, the president of the United States is a figure who inspires optimism in the American people.” Of course. Remember Jimmy Carter’s malaise? Remember Barack Obama running around the world apologizing for America? Remember when Old Joe Biden, deep in the throes of an unacknowledged dementia, had his aides running his presidency by autopen?

All that apparently made Luttig quite optimistic indeed, but Orange Man Bad gives him nothing but the big sads. “The 47th president,” warns Luttig, “prefers to stir feelings of fear, vulnerability, hopelessness, and political inevitability—the sense that he, and only he, can rescue the nation from looming peril.” Yeah, nothing says fear, vulnerability, and hopelessness like saying “We are the hottest country anywhere in the world and there is no other country even close” and calling upon Americans “to have a renewed love of American history, experience the beauty of our country, and ignite a spirit of adventure and innovation that will raise our nation to new heights over the next 250 years,” but that’s the delusional left for you.

And that’s just the beginning of Luttig’s delusions. Apparently heedless of the power his wild false accusations might have to incite another fanatical leftist to violence, he continues: “Since his second inauguration, Donald Trump has seized authoritarian control over the federal government and demanded the obedience of the other powerful institutions of American society—universities, law firms, media companies. The question weighing heavily on the minds of many Americans is whether Trump will subvert next year’s midterm elections or the 2028 presidential election to extend his reign.”

Luttig, who is likely in dire need of some good medicine to lower his blood pressure, claims that “with his every word and deed, Trump has given Americans reason to believe that he will seek a third term, in defiance of the Constitution. It seems abundantly clear that he will hold on to the office at any cost, including America’s ruin.” He tried to remain in power with his “insurrection” in 2021, you see, and since his victory in the 2024 election, which Luttig apparently doesn’t dispute, Trump “has again told the American people that he is prepared to do what it takes to remain in power, the Constitution be damned.”

The big hole in Luttig’s argument is that Trump voluntarily relinquished power and left the White House on Jan. 20, 2021, but the intrepid leftist “journalist” is apparently hoping you forget that. Luttig also was likely crestfallen when he saw Trump’s Wednesday remarks on this issue. Although he was not commenting on Luttig’s piece, he completely destroyed this issue as a leftist talking point — at least for every sane person.

Trump made it clear that he would like to run again. The man loves his work. But he knows what the Constitution says. “I have my highest poll numbers that I've ever had,” Trump said, “and, you know, based on what I read, I guess I'm not allowed to run. So, we'll see what happens. I would say that if you read it, it's pretty clear. I'm not allowed to run. It's too bad, but we have a lot of great people.”

Asked if he would consider running for vice president, Trump said that he would be "allowed to do that," which is true, and he could serve an additional two years as president if the president then resigned and handed the office over to him, but he added: "I guess I think it's too cute. Yeah, I would rule that out because it's too cute. I think the people wouldn't like that. It's too cute. It's not — it wouldn't be right."

Also, Vice President JD Vance revealed Wednesday that earlier this year, Trump suggested to him that he run for president in 2028 with Secretary of State Marco Rubio as his vice presidential candidate. "So,” Vance said, “the president first raised this with me probably six months or so ago during just, you know, one of our private lunches that we try to get lunch every couple of weeks just to catch up on what's going on and talk about things. He mentioned it probably six months or so ago, and I mentioned to the secretary in jest, but it feels so premature, because we're still so early. And what I always say to people is, if we take care of business, the politics will take care of itself.”

Yes, they will, but the hysterics at The Atlantic and elsewhere will keep trying to stir up the hysteria that they hope will finally mean the downfall of the man they so love to hate.

