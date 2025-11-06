Did You Catch the Scariest Part of Mamdani’s Victory Speech?

Just in case there was anyone in the world who still was in doubt about whether New York City’s Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani was a real communist or just a “democratic socialist,” Mamdani himself definitively put those doubts to rest during his angry and petulant victory speech on Tuesday night.

Mamdani, hardly magnanimous in victory, resembled no one more than Barack Obama when his ideological forebear delivered his likewise combative and ungracious first inaugural address. But in the course of his graceless remarks, Mamdani did much more than just recall Obama; he delivered one simple sentence that made it clear that he is a true-believing, serious communist, and that he intends to inflict maximum damage upon New York City.

"We will prove that there is no problem to large for government to solve and no concern too small for it to care about."



The single sentence was this: “We will prove that there is no problem too large for government to solve and no concern too small for it to care about.” It’s simple and memorable enough to stand in mortal combat against Ronald Reagan’s old adage: “The most terrifying words in the English language are ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help.’”

The people who voted for Mamdani, and in particular those who enthusiastically applauded this statement on Tuesday night, have endorsed a blanket declaration of totalitarianism. The idea that there is no problem that is outside the purview of government interference, no matter how large or small that problem may be, ought to have sent a chill down the spine of everyone who heard Mamdani say this.

That would have required, however, that his hearers had some rudimentary historical sense, and were aware that in other cases where the government has claimed the authority to interfere with every aspect of citizens’ lives, no matter how minute, it has never ended well.

The first and biggest problem with Mamdani’s theory of government is that it leaves no room whatsoever for human freedom. Imagine if he were able to transform New York City in exactly the way he wants to, and you are the owner of, say, a small restaurant there. The city issues a mountain of new regulations with which you have to comply, whether you agree with them or not, for after all, there is no concern too small for the government to care about, and that includes the dishes you offer, their price, the décor of your restaurant, and much more. If you don’t like the regulations, well, there is no requirement that you run a business in New York City at all.

Farfetched? Not in the slightest degree. A friend once told me about his travels in Communist Yugoslavia in the 1980s. At the second restaurant he patronized, he noticed that the menu was exactly the same as at the first one. So was the décor. At the third restaurant, he realized that Yugoslavia was filled with standard government-issue eateries, all offering the same drab food.

Imagine further that after remaking your establishment to fit the new requirements, you head home on one of Mamdani’s free buses, for which you pay prohibitively in taxes, and finally arrive at your apartment in Queens only to find a notice that your taxes have been raised even higher so as to pay for your rent-controlled apartment. And so on. If living under an all-encompassing and thoroughly stultifying government bureaucracy that controls every aspect of your life is your idea of a just society, than Mamdani is just the mayor for you.

But Ronald Reagan’s quip was not without substance. Nationalization has always led to economic disaster, for government monopolies are inherently inefficient. Once the profit motive and competition are removed from the equation, there is no incentive to produce quality work. Also, once the government gets involved in any enterprise, there is the danger that the service being offered will only be available to those who toe the government’s line. Mamdani is offering free buses, low-cost groceries, and government-owned housing, but what guarantee do dissidents have that any of those goodies will be available to them?

This is not far-fetched or hysterical by any means. Communist China already ties its citizens’ social credit score, which is based on how well they have followed the party line, to its access to good jobs, as well as to various goods and services. Mamdani won’t have a free hand to implement such a situation in New York City, but he can take some decisive steps in that direction. The government, in his view, can and should take care of everything. What could possibly go wrong?

