Dems Suddenly Forget They Called Musk a Nazi for Four Months

While patriots continue to hope that Elon Musk’s rift with President Trump isn’t permanent, leftists are earnestly hoping that it is, and that they can entice the billionaire entrepreneur back to the side of authoritarianism, race hatred, victimhood posturing, gender madness, and to top it all off, incurable and utterly irrational self-righteousness. Yet in trying to win over Musk, leftists look even more ludicrous than they usually do (including the ones who don’t have green hair). After all, isn’t this the guy they were insisting was a Nazi up until about five minutes ago?

Heedless of the glaring inconsistency in the left’s messaging, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Newsom SSR), posted this on X Thursday: “If Biden had a big supporter criticize him, Trump would have hugged him the next day. When we refused to meet with @RobertKennedyJr, Trump embraced him & won. We can be the party of sanctimonious lectures, or the party of FDR that knows how to win & build a progressive majority.”

The Democrats didn’t just refuse to meet with RFK Jr. They rigged their primary system so that he couldn’t mount an effective challenge against Old Joe Biden’s reelection campaign, only to turn around and dispense with Old Joe in a palace coup after RFK was safely out of the picture. They behaved this way because the Democrat party is made up of leftist authoritarians who despise the “democracy” they profess to champion (it’s actually a republic, kids), and so Khanna is going against the prevailing winds in calling for a reconciliation with Musk, but he made the best case he could anyway.

Khanna’s case was primarily based on the idea that having Musk on their side would benefit the Democrats. He stated: “Having Elon speak out against the irrational tariff policy, against the deficit exploding Trump bill, and the anti-science and anti-immigrant agenda can help check Trump’s unconstitutional administration. I look forward to Elon turning his fire against MAGA Republicans instead of Democrats in 2026.”

Khanna also said of Musk: “We should ultimately be trying to convince him that the Democratic Party has more of the values that he agrees with. A commitment to science funding, a commitment to clean technology, a commitment to seeing international students like him.”

Wait a minute. The Democrats have more of the values with which Musk agrees? Really? Does that mean that the Democrats are a National Socialist party? Of course they aren’t. They’re an international socialist party, and it’s grimly ironic that they’re now hoping to win the allegiance of a guy they’ve been smearing as a National Socialist for the last six months.

Is Ro Khanna unaware of the words of his California colleague, Rep. Robert Garcia, who back in Jan. 2025 denounced Musk for making what he claimed was a “Nazi salute,” and adding: “He didn’t just do it one time—he did it twice for emphasis. If you talk to anyone like historians, folks actually study the Nazis and study this actual kind of disgusting display, they’ve been very clear about what that was. He should not just apologize. He should be condemned for those kinds of actions. So gross.”

Then there was America’s sweetheart, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-You Wanna Open a Tab?) declared: “In this country, we fight Nazis. We don’t celebrate them.This is the United States of America. And I don’t care what Elon Musk is doing behind a presidential seal. In this country, we hate Nazis. Kind of like a foundational, defining thing. Two of probably the most foundational, defining things about American history is that we beat the Confederates and we beat the Nazis. And I don’t know what side people may be on today, but I still am not rocking with anyone sympathetic to Nazis.”

So if, God forbid, Elon Musk does jump to the left’s side, will AOC continue to refuse to “rock” with him? Will Robert Garcia continue to think him “gross”? While it’s possible that these doctrinaire leftists will find some integrity somewhere, the smart money is on their appearing in public with Musk at the first opportunity, and joining with him in an orgy of hate for the left’s Emanuel Goldstein. Why? Because they never really believed that Musk was a National Socialist at all. They just found his gesture a convenient stick with which to beat the Trump administration. Being a leftist means the establishment media will always cover for you, and you never have to worry about pesky details such as honesty, consistency, fair play, and other outmoded bourgeois concepts. And so if Musk and Trump don’t reconcile (again, God forbid), watch for leftists to continue hanging out the “Come Back, Elon” banners.

