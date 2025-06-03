He-Man Tim Walz Tells Dems How to Deal with Donald Trump, and Yeah, I’m Cracking Up

If they weren’t so evil and dangerous, the Democrats would be a nonstop laugh riot. The ongoing clown show of Minnesota governor and failed vice presidential candidate Tim Walz trying to act as if he is a regular guy and appeal to the regular guys that the Dems have worked so assiduously to drive away could be a hit sitcom: In this episode, the soft all-over, painfully out-of-touch far-left politician tries to load a hunting rifle and pretend he has done it hundreds of times before! And in the latest episode, he tries yet again to come off as a real man by telling Democrats that they should “bully” President Trump!

In saying this, Walz betrays yet again what leftists really think about men and masculinity. “Inside every progressive,” said the late, great ex-leftist David Horowitz, “is a totalitarian screaming to get out.” Since leftists equate governance with authoritarianism, it’s only natural that they’d also think of masculine strength as an exercise in bullying.

The New York Post reported that Walz sashayed down to that bastion of far-left “progressivism,” South Carolina, on Saturday, and “delivered a profanity-laced speech that called on his party members to toughen up in their resistance measures against President Trump.” The whole idea that leftists need “resistance measures” against a duly elected president of the United States is all part of their hysterical and baseless framing of Trump as a dictator, a Hitler in the making, who is about to cancel all elections and clap all the brave leftist dissidents into concentration camps.

In light of the fact that we’re talking about supporters of the most authoritarian, unethical, and repressive administration in American history, that of Old Joe Biden and his autopen, this is more than a little ludicrous. Angry parents protesting at school board meetings had reason to talk about “resistance” to the Biden regime, as did COVID dissidents and pro-lifers, as all of them faced harassment and persecution from regime apparatchiks. The left’s “resistance” against the “fascist” Trump, however, is all histrionics, pose, and posturing.

Nevertheless, Walz was in full heroic resistance mode Saturday in South Carolina, telling the crowd, “Maybe it’s time for us to be a little meaner, a little bit more fierce.” This wasn’t the first time that Walz told the Dems to do exactly the opposite of what they should be doing. Back in March, he opined that the party of socialism and gender fantasy went down in flames in 2024 because it didn’t give Americans enough of the crazy.

And this time, according to the Post, Walz’s recommendation that Dems needed to get meaner won the well-cushioned poltroon a round of “raucous applause,” and that’s only to be expected. The left is not only mean; it’s self-righteous in its meanness. It confuses its hatred and self-centered rage with righteous anger. And so when Walz tells the party of blue-haired harridans, who have spent the last four years screaming at people wearing MAGA hats and daring not to wear face masks, that they need to get even meaner, it’s like telling a roomful of drunks that they need another round on the house.

And Walz was just getting warmed up. “The thing that bothers a teacher more than anything,” he went on, “is to watch a bully. And when it’s a child, you talk to them and you tell them why bullying is wrong. But when it’s an adult like Donald Trump, you bully the sh*t out of him back.” Yeah, see, the Dems have just been too nice, doncha know. Everybody knows what happy, sunny people they are. They need to stop being so sweet! All those men who think they're women need to line up and show Trump who's boss!

Walz continued, “Donald is the existential threat we knew was coming,” and he may actually be right about that, as Trump represents a genuine challenge to politics as usual in Washington. He wants to bring an end to the practice of “public servants” becoming multimillionaires in the course of their “service.” He wants to stop the left’s determined efforts to force socialist internationalism upon the American people. He wants to preserve the United States as a free and sovereign nation. An existential threat? Yes, Walz! To the likes of you and your bosses, cronies, and henchmen, he is indeed an existential threat.

And so Walz exhorted the leftist lemmings in attendance to fight: “We’ve got the guts, and we need to have it to push back on the bullies and the greed.” Then, after offering nothing but hysteria, rage, and hate, the would-be veep turned on a dime and said, “Damnit, we should be able to have some fun and be joyful.”

Good idea, Walz. And the best way to do that is… to turn resolutely away from the left and never look back.

Walz is just one cog in the leftist machine. At PJ Media, we tell you the truth about all of them.