Tim Walz Figures Out What’s Wrong With the Democrats

Imagine hitting yourself over the head with a mallet and giving yourself a terrific headache, and then saying, “Wow, I’ve got such a headache! I know what will fix it! I’ll hit myself on the head with this mallet!” That’s the state of the Democrat Party these days and particularly of failed second banana Tim Walz, who recommended in a recent speech not that Democrats reject the woke idiocy that has led them straight into a ditch, but that they embrace even more of it. Why, Tim, you’re an absolute genius! That’ll fix everything!

Walz, the unmanly man’s idea of a man’s man, was captured on a video that started circulating widely on Thursday, repeating the familiar Democrat mantra: “… that our strength is our diversity! We’ve been talking about this for years, as a country of immigrants. And we let them define the issue on immigration!”

That’s true, Timmy: Democrats have indeed been relentlessly repeating the phrase “Diversity is Our Strength” for years on end, with all the fervor of those who recognize the truth in Goebbels’ adage that a big lie, repeated often enough, starts to be believed.

In reality, a society that worships diversity is on its way to fragmentation and dissolution. On this as with so many issues, the left has deliberately confused the issue. If you say you don’t believe that diversity is our strength, you’ll be accused of being a racist, a white supremacist, a neo-Nazi who wants to eliminate all minorities. Theodore Roosevelt enunciated the truth:

Our allegiance must be purely to the United States. We must unsparingly condemn any man who holds any other allegiance… The one absolutely certain way of bringing this nation to ruin, of preventing all possibility of its continuing to be a nation at all, would be to permit it to become a tangle of squabbling nationalities, an intricate knot of German-Americans, Irish-Americans, English-Americans, French-Americans, Scandinavian-Americans, or Italian-Americans, each preserving its separate nationality, each at heart feeling more sympathy with Europeans of that nationality [or anyone else] than with the other citizens of the American Republic.

The Balkanization (a word that in itself testifies to the dangers of the idolatry of diversity) of the U.S. appears to be just what the far left wants, as it will justify their destruction of constitutional freedoms and use of authoritarian measures to keep order. If Walz wanted the Democrats to recapture the American electorate, he could at least show some glancing awareness of the reasons why so many Americans oppose open borders and mass migration. Instead, he just repeated the same old mantra.

Walz continued: “We let them define the issue on DNI — DEI. And we let them define what woke is. We got ourselves in this mess because we weren’t bold enough to stand up and say, ‘You’re damn right we’re proud of these policies. We’re gonna put ‘em in, and we’re gonna execute ‘em.” Gee, I don’t know, Tim. Many things can be said about the ill-starred Harris/Walz campaign, but no one can honestly say that it was timid or reticent about its support for DEI and mass migration, despite paying some disingenuous lip service to the idea of controlling the border.

Electing the Harris/Walz ticket, the New York Times opined in Aug. 2024, “It’s a chance to bolster a bedrock liberal belief: that diversity benefits society overall.” The Times added that “Republicans have slammed Harris as a D.E.I. candidate, tossing around the acronym for diversity, equity and inclusion to insinuate that she didn’t earn her place. But overwhelmingly, one of the reasons Democrats are excited about her is that she’s highly qualified and also happens to be a woman of color. They recognize that she represents all that is good about D.E.I., that it isn’t about the granting of privilege but the dismantling of it.”

And now Tim Walz is saying that the Democrats weren’t insistent enough about their being in favor of wokeness, DEI, and mass migration? The American electorate knew that very well, Timbo, and rejected it in massive numbers. Yet Walz and his fellow Democrat apparatchiks appear determined to pick up the same old mallet and hit themselves over the head with it again. Why not, Tim? Maybe it’ll cure your headache this time!

