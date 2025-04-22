Larry David Mocks Trump As Hitler in the New York Times Now, but the Paper Fawned Over Adolf in 1933

“Imagine my surprise,” writes left-of-Stalin-himself “comedian” Larry David in a New York Times op-ed Monday, “when in the spring of 1939 a letter arrived at my house inviting me to dinner at the Old Chancellery with the world’s most reviled man, Adolf Hitler.”

Although Larry has looked about 105 years old for the last couple of decades and could be even older, he wasn’t actually reporting on something that happened to him. He was mocking and indirectly excoriating his fellow leftist Bill Maher for meeting Trump and speaking honestly about the meeting, telling the world that Trump really wasn’t the evil monster of leftist propaganda.

Yeah, wow, what an amazing new comedic idea: Trump is Hitler! Larry, how did you ever come up with this fantastic analogy that no one on planet Earth has ever thought of before? As PJM’s own Scott Pinsker put it, Larry David’s op-ed was “astonishingly tone-deaf” as “became the 500 millionth member of the left to think it’s clever, witty, and daring to compare President Trump to Adolf Hitler.” Scott called it (correctly) the “dopiest, sleaziest NYT op-ed in years.”

It could, in fact, be the dopiest, sleaziest, most tone-deaf New York Times article of any kind since July 9, 1933, just over five months after Hitler became the chancellor of Germany, and years after his virulent antisemitism and propensity for violence had become notorious worldwide. On that day, the New York Times published a fawning puff piece on Hitler that rivals even today’s media adulation of Kamala Harris during her campaign and of Old Joe Biden during his presidency. It bears more than a little resemblance to Larry David’s imaginary dinner with Hitler, but it is all too real.

Pulitzer Prize-winning “journalist” Anne O’Hare McCormick traveled to Berlin to become the first reporter from an American news outlet to interview the new chancellor, and she turned out to be an intriguing choice for the Times editors to make to conduct this interview, for she appears to have been something of a Hitler fan. In the presence of this man whose name has become today synonymous with evil, she was decidedly starry-eyed: “At first sight,” McCormick gushed, “the dictator of Germany seems a rather shy and simple man, younger than one expects, more robust, taller. His sun-browned face is full and is the mobile face of an orator. A shock of straight hair falls over his forehead.”

Oh, brother. And as if that weren’t enough, she continues like a smitten schoolgirl. Oh, the Führer’s eyes! “His eyes,” she told the world, “are almost the color of the blue larkspur in a vase behind him, curiously childlike and candid. He appears untired and unworried. His voice is as quiet as his black tie and his double-breasted black suit.”

Hitler speaks “slowly and solemnly but when he smiles—and he smiled frequently in the course of the interview—and especially when he loses himself and forgets his listener in a flood of speech, it’s easy to see how he sways multitudes.” What’s more, “Herr Hitler has the sensitive hand of the artist.” He tells McCormick coyly: “Ah! Women! Why, women have always been among my stanchest [sic] supporters. They feel that my victory is their victory.” Cue the romantic music, as the German dictator and the New York Times reporter stare at each other significantly in the candlelit room.

Little did Anne O’Hare McCormick realize, as Hitler’s blue larkspur eyes twinkled in her direction and his disarming smile made her heart flutter, that all these years later, the New York Times would publish an article attacking an American president on the basis of his supposedly being like the “shy and simple man” who was responsible for a world war and the deaths of eleven million people.

Larry David notwithstanding, Trump isn’t Hitler, but Hitler was Hitler, and the New York Times missed the truth by miles regarding both men. Anne O’Hare McCormick’s fawning over Hitler was as grotesque as Larry David’s crude and unfunny analogy is today. Both David and the Times should have known better than to publish his desperately unfunny and unoriginal screed, but of course, if they did know better, they wouldn’t be Larry David and the New York Times.

