Chilling: UK’s Starmer Makes It Clear That He Is Fine with Totalitarian Rule

Keir Starmer identifies as prime minister of Britain, and no one is challenging his self-identification, so it could well be more or less accurate. Nevertheless, it is clear that whatever else he may be, Starmer is a typical early twenty-first-century leftist. For such people, if that is indeed what they identify as being, truth is an entirely subjective matter, based more upon how someone is feeling and what he or she or xe desires rather than upon objective reality. And so Starmer has just announced that a woman is indeed an adult female, but not because every human being since there have been human beings has known this, but because a British court has just said so.

Advertisement

It's quintessential leftism. Remember the famous scene in Orwell’s “1984” when the torturer O’Brien forces the incipient independent thinker, Winston Smith, to affirm that two plus two equals five? The idea was to impress upon Winston the principle that reality was not what one sees with one’s own eyes, but what the rulers say it is. It’s the apex of totalitarian control, and it’s today’s shattered, staggering, dhimmi Britain.

Sky News reported Tuesday that Starmer was “asked if he believed a transwoman should be considered a woman,” and Starmer gave the perfect response of a man who is convinced that two plus two equals five if his socialist masters say it is: "A woman is an adult female, and the court has made that absolutely clear."

What Starmer, and every sentient human being who has ever been asked this question, should have said is that men are men and women are women, and everyone knows what the differences between them are, and no one needs a court to say so. He could even have added that men can’t become women, and women can’t become men, and no amount of surgery and cosmetics will change that fact.

Instead, Starmer made it clear that if the court had said that a woman was a table or a head of lettuce or an alarm clock, he would have accepted it just as readily as he is now prepared to accept that a woman is an adult human female. His own perceptions don’t matter in the slightest degree; all that matters is what the relevant authority has declared.

If Britain were remotely a sane society today, this would cost Starmer the prime minister’s office, but he is in no electoral danger. His answer likely didn’t differ in any substantial way from the answer that the leaders of the other parties would have given. What is needed to restore sane rule to Britain and so many Western European states is not a new prime minister or president or chancellor or whatever, but a wholesale repudiation of the entire political class, which has uncritically embraced the left’s guiding fantasies and delusions.

Advertisement

The leftist political elites, however, are fighting tooth and nail to make sure that won’t happen. Starmer doesn’t face any real threat from the thoroughly compromised Conservative Party, and his regime is ruthlessly hounding the only real threat to its hegemony, the freedom fighter Tommy Robinson. Not only has Robinson been unjustly imprisoned on a civil charge, but he is in solitary confinement, and he just lost an appeal against the inhumane conditions in which he is being held. It looks as if the Starmer regime is doing everything it can to ensure that if Tommy emerges from prison at all, he will not be in any condition to mount any real challenge to the regime.

Related: Englishman Converts to Islam, and the Madcap Hijinks Begin

The British authorities have also just banned the French writer Renaud Camus from entering the country, on the highly dubious grounds that this 78-year-old intellectual’s entry would not be “conducive to the public good.” Camus is a vociferous critic of the mass migration program that successive British governments have been pursuing for years, and so now dissent from the government’s agenda is grounds to bar someone from the country. Actually, it has been this way for many years now; I myself was banned from entering Britain back in 2013 for daring to point out that the religion of Islam had doctrines involving warfare against unbelievers. This was like banning me for saying water is wet.

When a government goes to war against the obvious truth, that government has departed from anything that could command the loyalty of its citizens except brute force. That was the worst part of Starmer’s declaration of acceptance of the court’s decision about what a woman is: behind the absurdity is the brute force he is willing to bring against dissidents. Tommy Robinson knows what that’s like. Many more Britons will find out as well before this is over.

Advertisement

The UK is in its last days as a free society, and the establishment media is hoping you won't notice. At PJ Media, we are noticing, and we are fighting for freedom. Become a PJ Media VIP member. Get all our articles, all our podcasts, and none of the ads. Get an eye-watering 60% off if you use the promo code FIGHT!