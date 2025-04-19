AOC is Out Fighting for Socialism While Her Own District Cries Out for Help

Is it possible, just possible, that as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s star continues to rise in that nest of socialist internationalist subversives we’re in the habit of calling the Democratic Party, that she has become a trifle distracted? She is only in Washington in the first place in order to look out for the interests of New York’s 14th Congressional District, yet a significant portion of that district is now in such a state of crisis that it is crying out for help from…Kash Patel’s FBI.

Why didn’t they call AOC? Could it be that her constituents already know that their star congresswoman is just too busy carrying the banner of socialism nationwide to be concerned about the little people?

Fox News reported Saturday that as AOC “privately jets across the nation for her ‘Fighting Oligarchy’ tour, residents in her Queens constituency have been calling on the FBI and the DEA to help them crack down on the illegal sex workers and drug dealers that they say have turned their neighborhood into a festering ‘gangland.’" Yeah, that’s right, the authoritarian, fascist FBI of the destroyer of “our democracy” himself, Orange Man Bad. It’s hard to escape the impression that these embattled Queens residents are not quite as enamored of AOC, or as uncritically accepting of her worldview, as the establishment media would have us believe.

“Last week,” Fox noted, “local leaders, including a former Democrat state senator, wrote to FBI Director Kash Patel urging him to unleash agents to quell the raging problem along Roosevelt Avenue – a 2-mile commercial strip which has been likened to both a Third World Country and a Red Light district – where scantily-clad women on sidewalks soliciting sex is commonplace.” Why aren’t these scantily-clad women out fighting oligarchy with AOC and Bernie Sanders? Where are their priorities?

As if the Red Light district weren’t bad enough, these Queens leaders “also claim the ruthless 18th Street Gang has taken over illegal operations there, filling the void of other gangs like with Tren de Aragua after a massive police operation saw hundreds of people arrested.” Why has Tren de Aragua left a void? Because "Operation Restore Roosevelt" has restored some calm to the area: “the NYPD told Fox News Digital that the clampdown has resulted in a 37% year-to-date drop in crime in the Roosevelt Avenue zone with more than 1,800 arrests and more than 15,000 summonses.”

And now that the Tren de Aragua gang members have been arrested, the Trump administration is working on deporting them, against furious resistance from AOC’s comrades, who are fighting with all they have to make sure that Tren de Aragua members can return safely to New York’s 14th Congressional District and resume their illegal operations.

In fact, now that the police presence has lessened, the rot has resumed: “bars have been turned into makeshift brothels where a dance can easily be negotiated into sex in dingy rooms downstairs.” And tellingly, “many of the sex workers are migrants, the leaders said.” If any of them get deported, will AOC accompany Chris Van Hollen on a trip to bring them back and inflict them upon this neighborhood once again?

Former Democrat state Senator Hiram Monserrate explained: "The NYPD’s Operation Restore Roosevelt did lead to arrests, but our street sources say the gangs replaced their foot soldiers within days. The money never stopped moving, the dance floors stayed open, and the prostitutes came back in full force. This isn’t just a Queens problem, it’s a blueprint for how gangs, cartels, and traffickers can take over a community in plain sight."

The local leaders added that the gangs are operating a "well-oiled criminal machine" along Roosevelt Avenue, which "doesn’t just have a gang problem. It has become gangland."

Where is AOC as all this is going on? Why, she is out in Las Vegas with Bernie, preaching the glories of socialism. And indeed, the squalor of Roosevelt Avenue is a fine indication of the fruits of socialism, and of what AOC and her irascible, corrupt old mentor have in mind for the entire country, if they even attain the power to realize their vision. AOC would turn the whole nation into Roosevelt Avenue, as socialist regimes have done the world over. And, heedless of the misery of her constituents, AOC is working hard to ensure that Americans don’t learn the lessons of history, and end up making the same mistakes all over again that other countries have made when they opted to go down the socialist path.

