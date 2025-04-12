California: Trial of Man Who Insists He’s a Woman ‘Descends Into Chaos,’ But It Was Already There

Why are so many people still playing along with this madness? The news stories about this event read as if a perfectly normal legal proceeding went wrong, instead of speaking honestly about how it was just as spectacularly insane at the beginning as it was at the end. The SFGate started its report Tuesday by saying that “five members of the so-called Zizians cult appeared in courtrooms across the country Tuesday morning, with some facing charges connected to a string of violence across America that has left six dead.” Fox cut to the chase, leading off its report on Saturday with this: “A suspected member of the radical ‘Zizian’ cult was forcibly removed from a California courtroom after claiming an officer said she should be killed for being transgender.”

The SFGate explains how the proceedings spiraled out of control a bit later in its report, when it stated: “The hearing Tuesday morning immediately descended into chaos when armed officers attempted to bring Leatham,” one of the defendants, “into the courtroom. Handcuffed and in a wheelchair, Leatham loudly read from a piece of paper, talking over Judge John B. Ellis. At a fast clip, she loudly and repeatedly alleged that an officer told her she ‘deserved to be shot for being transgender while he had a gun and I was in chains.’”

It's understandable, given the state of San Francisco today, that the SFGate would refer to a defendant that it identifies as “Alexander Leatham” as “she,” without even bothering to use his favored name of “Somni.” But why is Fox News, which still attempts to position itself as a sane alternative to the extravagant leftist excesses of the establishment media, likewise refer to this fellow as if he were a woman?

Fox even helpfully provides a photo of Mr. Leatham, and like so very many of the men who claim that they are really woman these days, he makes for a singularly rough-looking female. His face is pock-marked with acne scars and his chin bears traces of stubble, and even if you decided not to notice the decidedly masculine set of his jawline, it would be difficult, if not impossible, to escape the conclusion that what we have here is a long-haired dude, and not a woman at all.

If Alexander’s appearance isn’t enough to make both news stories about his trial sound as if they’re Monty Python sketches, his aggressive behavior during his appearance in court only adds to the impression that he is a man who is not entirely in control of himself, not a demure member of the opposite sex.

Fox stated that Leatham “went on a profanity-laden rant in the courtroom Tuesday, accusing authorities of attempting to de-transition her [sic!].” Now, there are certainly many women out there who have gone on profanity-laden rants, especially nowadays, but Leathem was particularly combative; he was brought into the courtroom in a wheelchair, as the SFGate noted, not because he is injured and unable to walk, but because he was out of control. Judge John B. Ellis “ordered her to be taken to an isolation room where she could appear over camera but also be muted, if needed. ‘If defendant Leatham can’t behave herself, she can be moved to the isolation booth.’”

Even after being restrained, however, Leathem ranted in court about how some unnamed officials were trying to prevent him from becoming or being a woman: "The court has been hormonally detransitioning me for quarter of a decade as part of a state-sponsored conversion therapy program. I am not suicidal. I have never been suicidal."

Leathem’s assertion is absurd. How likely do you think it is that the state of California, of all states, would be engaged in apparently clandestine efforts to stop a deluded man from pretending to be a woman? For all his transitioning, however, Leathem still can’t help acting like the man he is, and he is an angry man indeed. Yet not only SFGate and Fox, but Judge Ellis as well, readily marvel at the emperor’s fine new suit of clothes, and play along with the charade that Leathem is really a woman.

The trial of Alexander Leathem didn’t “descend into chaos.” It was there all along, a small symptom of the great madness of our insane age.

