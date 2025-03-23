Colorado Democrats Make It Unmistakable: They Hate the Constitution

Well, now there is no doubt about it, as if there were before this: the Democrats, and the left in general, hate the Constitution. They have attempted to cover this up in various ways over the years, chiefly with the ridiculous legal theories that underpinned Roe v. Wade and other highly questionable judicial decisions — you know, all the business about Constitutional rights that nobody ever noticed before being hidden in “emanations” of “penumbras” of what was actually said in the founding document. Now, however, with Roe overturned, such tendentious interpretations are wearing thin, and Democrats are feeling freer to express their contempt for the Constitution openly.

This played out in Colorado recently, as Fox News reported Sunday: “a Republican lawmaker from Colorado expressed shock at being told by Democratic colleagues that he had to remove a sticker supporting the Second Amendment from his laptop while in the state's House chamber.” It’s not surprising that it would be about the Second Amendment. Democrats have hated that one for decades, and have tried in innumerable ways to take an axe to it. In Colorado this time, however, they had to content themselves with silencing someone who dared to express open support for the hated Constitutional provision.

Colorado state Rep. Ken DeGraaf, who is, of course, a Republican, explained: "I had to cover up this, they couldn't stand my sticker." He pointed to “paper covering up a sticker in support of the Second Amendment on a laptop he carried with him to the chamber,” and added: "It said ‘shall not be infringed’ and signed ‘2-A’ and that was considered offensive, which I understand would be offensive to this bill." The bill in question was, said Fox, “a controversial gun control bill that would limit the sale of some semiautomatic firearms that rely on detachable magazines, such as the popular AR-15 platform.”

This would be “one of the strictest gun control measures in the country, something the state's Democratic lawmakers argue is necessary to keep citizens safe.” Yeah. A disarmed citizenry is a safe citizenry, right, comrade? DeGraaf’s winsome Democrat colleague, state Rep. Meg Froelich, declared: "Preventing gun violence is one of the most effective ways that we can make our communities safer and save lives. Semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines are uniquely lethal and dangerous.” Yeah, and if they’re illegal, they’ll vanish from Colorado, won’t they?

Froelich added: “This bill is a commonsense solution to ensure that people receive effective training and meet the requirements under state and federal firearm laws before purchasing the most lethal weapons on the market. From background checks and waiting periods to limits on high-capacity magazines, Colorado Democrats have enacted multiple laws to protect Coloradans from future gun violence." Yeah. Because as everyone knows, the government loves us and has a wonderful plan for our lives, and no one in America has ever had to defend himself from tyranny, right? Just ask Sam Adams or Paul Revere.

Let’s not get carried away. They want a disarmed populace, but that doesn’t really mean that they hate the Constitution, right? After all, Colorado Democrats told DeGraaf that “the only reason for the request was because such displays are banned in the ‘well’ of the chamber, which sits between the chamber's front desk and the first row of member seats.” See? It was just a technical thing, an insignificant procedural rule.

All right. Time for a thought experiment: Columbia University freshman Orri Zussman said that during a recent pro-Hamas sit-in at the library of Barnard College, which is affiliated with Columbia, the protesters “were putting up stickers saying death to America, handing out pamphlets from official Hamas media groups.” Now: what if one of the leftists in the Colorado House of Representatives went into the House’s proceedings with one of those stickers on his laptop?

After all, from September 12, 2023 to January 8, 2025, Tim Hernández was a member of the Colorado House of Representatives. Hernández is an open and proud Marxist, frequently rails against “Whiteness,” and has called for a “FORCEFUL Cultural Revolution.” Just imagine for a moment if Tim had decided to put one of those neat-o “Death to America” stickers from the Barnard sit-in on his laptop, and ambled into legislative proceedings with the sticker prominently displayed.

Do you think that if that had happened, House Democrat leaders would have informed Hernández that “such displays are banned in the ‘well’ of the chamber,” and that he would have to cover it? Or would they be stoutly penning op-eds in the Denver Post explaining his frustration, as a “person of color” and all that, with America’s “systemic racism” and whatnot, and insisting that his sticker expressed his entirely justifiable rage at a system in dire need of reform?

It's a real head-scratcher!

The left hates the Constitution. You know it, I know it, and the left knows it. But their propaganda mills, that is, the establishment media, constantly covers up the full ugly truth about how much they hate it.