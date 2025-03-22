Maine Capitulated to Trump, But Now He Wants an Apology. Is He Going Too Far?

After weeks of defiance of President Trump’s Feb. 5 executive order banning men from participating in women’s sports, the University of Maine System (UMS) gave in on Wednesday: the Department of Agriculture now affirms that Maine’s universities are now in “full compliance” with the executive order. That’s a refreshing blow for sanity, but President Trump made it clear in a Saturday message on Truth Social that he was not satisfied:

Advertisement

While the State of Maine has apologized for their Governor’s strong, but totally incorrect, statement about men playing in women’s sports while at the White House House Governor’s Conference, we have not heard from the Governor herself, and she is the one that matters in such cases. Therefore, we need a full throated apology from the Governor herself, and a statement that she will never make such an unlawful challenge to the Federal Government again, before this case can be settled. I’m sure she will be able to do that quite easily. Thank you for your attention to this matter and, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!! DJT

Trump was referring to the fact that Maine Gov. Janet Mills (D-Of Course) defied him openly not long after he issued the executive order, telling him at a governors’ meeting: "We'll see you in court." Trump shot back: “I look forward to it.” The legal battle, however, didn’t come to pass; Maine caved first. So why is Trump continuing to pursue this and demanding an apology from Mills? Isn’t his victory enough?

Actually, Trump makes an important point. It would be good and useful to have “a statement that she will never make such an unlawful challenge to the Federal Government again.” The Democrat political elites are doing their best to portray Trump as a lawless dictator-in-the-making who is busy destroying what they hypocritically and erroneously persist in calling “our democracy.” Yet as is so often the case with such charges, they are indulging in the old tactic of accusing their enemies of what they themselves are guilty of doing.

Advertisement

It isn’t Trump who is defying lawful authority and ignoring established procedure. It isn’t Trump who is trying to subject the authority of the executive branch of our government to the whims of judicial tyrants who are abusing the principle of judicial review and ruling in a ferociously partisan manner in order to stop Trump from being able to implement his agenda. It isn’t Trump who corrupted and politicized the entire Justice Department in order to frame his principal opponent for a series of crimes he didn’t commit, so as to end his challenge in the courts before Americans had a chance to go to the ballot box.

Instead, while many leftists continue to repeat the lies and distortions they have repeated for over four years now about a supposed Jan. 6 “insurrection,” it is the likes of Janet Mills who are the real insurrectionists. Mills would never have dreamed of defying an executive order from Old Joe Biden’s autopen, and she wouldn’t have wanted to, anyway, since she no doubt agreed that the transgender madness and other poison he was foisting on the American people was good and salutary. But when it comes to executive orders that she doesn’t like, issuing from the live pen of none other than the left’s Emmanuel Goldstein of the day, the focus of evil in the modern world, Orange Man Bad himself, it’s a different story altogether.

Related: Should Petty Judicial Tyrants Really Be Allowed to Act As Dictators?

Advertisement

Trump, quite understandably, wants to nip this insurrection in the bud. Maine may have caved, but who knows whether or not Gavin Newsom or Gretchen Whitmer or some other deep-blue governor will decide next week that he or she or xe has enough popular support, enough money, and enough corrupt judges to face a Trump executive order down in court, and win?

And so Trump is asking Janet Mills to go on record with an apology for her initial defiance of the executive order, and for the very same reason that he wants one, he won’t get one. Mills is 77; she has been frolicking in the desperately corrupt fields of Democrat politics for many years now. She isn’t about to hand Trump a victory and set a precedent that will make it harder for her comrades to challenge him down the line. The Dems will continue to oppose everything Trump does, no matter how sensible it is, just because he does it.