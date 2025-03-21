Should Jimmy Kimmel Be Arrested As a Domestic Terrorist?

Those who set fire to Teslas, Attorney General Pam Bondi said Thursday, will “face the full force of the law" for taking out their ire against Elon Musk and Donald Trump by destroying the vehicles of Americans who may not support either man. "The days of committing crimes without consequence have ended," Bondi said. "Let this be a warning: if you join this wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, the Department of Justice will put you behind bars."

Advertisement

Does that go for those who have publicly incited and approved of this domestic terrorism? In other words, should Jimmy Kimmel be behind bars?

To be sure, many people think Kimmel deserves a good long stretch in the slammer for being so painfully unfunny. He is just another one of the legions of left-wing ideologues masquerading as comedians, and his late-night show is bearable only for as long as it takes to switch to another channel. As if all that wasn’t enough, however, now Kimmel has started constructing a convincing case for being charged as a domestic terrorist.

Kimmel said: “Our co-president Elon Musk” — haha, Jimmy, wow, that’s such an original take, how did you ever think of that? — “sent a Space-X vehicle to bring the astronauts back, and when they landed, he fired them immediately upon landing.” Wow, this guy is a nonstop laugh riot! See? He’s saying, like, DOGE is bad! The man is a comedic genius!

Kimmel plowed on: “Tesla stock is way down, almost disastrously so,” he announced, and his audience of knee-jerk leftist lemmings (who else would go see Jimmy Kimmel’s show live?) started cheering. “People have been vandalizing Tesla vehicles, new Tesla vehicles. Please, don’t vandalize, don’t ever vandalize Tesla vehicles.” Then Kimmel stopped and gave the camera an ironic look, making it abundantly clear that what he really wanted was for his mindless leftist followers to go out and vandalize Teslas.

Advertisement

Elon Musk noted the obvious about Kimmel: “He’s such an unfunny jerk.” Kimmel then doubled down, claiming that Musk was “trying to drum up sympathy for himself” and proceeding to justify the attacks on Teslas: “When you pull out a chainsaw to celebrate firing thousands of people, they get mad.”

Kimmel also played — you guessed it! — the “Jan. 6 insurrection” card: “I mentioned last night multiple Teslas were burned at a Tesla facility in Las Vegas. Authorities are now investigating which Teslas were set on fire — and which set themselves on fire.” Haw haw! “And while no one should be setting anything on fire, ever, people are mad at Elon Musk for randomly and gleefully putting thousands of Americans out of work, including veterans. But the MAGA gang – which has been very against any kind of violent protest since January 7, was it? 2021? That’s when they started being against it, they are highly upset.”

On Thursday, CNN’s Scott Jennings explained what Kimmel was doing here: “The message from the American Left to conservatives is unmistakable: silence yourselves, or we will do it for you. This isn’t comedy; these are marching orders.”

Disney owns ABC, and so Sean Hannity asked the man at the top, Disney top dog Bob Iger, what he thought of what the man Hannity called an “unhinged loser” was calling for: “Bob, are you OK with this seeming glorification of violence? Is this the inclusive woke, DEI, the ABC Disney brand? You’re the CEO of Disney. Are you proud of this?”

Advertisement

Related: Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh Longs for the Good Old Days When the Last Hitler Was in Power

The answer to at least one of Hannity’s questions was obvious: yes, this is indeed the inclusive woke, DEI, ABC Disney brand. The left is so sure of its correctness, so sure that it is “on the side of history,” and so bereft of any genuine moral compass, that it will happily engage in violence against those whom it fears and hates, and not have the slightest hesitation or regret about doing so. This is clear from all the far-left politicians who have winked at leftist violence, or even called for it, including not just more “unhinged losers” such as Maxine Waters, but even respected party leaders such as Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. And there are so many others, including Kweisi Mfume and Hakeem Jeffries.

“Inside every progressive is a totalitarian screaming to get out,” said David Horowitz, and he was right. In another time and place, Jimmy Kimmel would be knocking down the door of a dissident at 4 a.m. and trundling him off to the gulag, no doubt softening the shock of it all on the way there by cracking a few jokes to show that underneath it all, he was just a regular guy. But he isn’t. A case can be made that he is a domestic terrorist. In Trump’s America, the elites don’t have special privileges. He should be subject to arrest and investigation like any other suspected domestic terrorist.