Congressman McBride Calls Republicans ‘Weird’ for Not Pretending He’s a Woman

The Democrats showed us that they have a weird idea of what’s weird last fall, when the party of blue hair, men in dresses, and hate-America Marxism thought it could win a presidential election by branding Americans who are still sane and know the difference between a man and a woman “weird.” Anyone who didn’t live inside their leftist bubble could have told the Dems that this was never going to work, and sure enough, it won them so much ridicule that they abandoned it quickly. Congressman Tim “Sarah” McBride (D-Lunacy), however, hasn’t had enough ridicule, and is now back at it, calling Republicans “weird” for not playing along with his embarrassing personal charade.

Politico, the dutiful leftist rag that it is, plays along, of course, and so uses female pronouns and calls this guy “Sarah” throughout its article, as if he were an actual woman whom evil fascist Republicans, in their misogynistic fury, had decided to target. “Rep. Sarah McBride,” said the leftist propaganda sheet in its most earnest Emperor’s-New-Clothes mode, “said she lived to [sic] ‘rent-free in the minds of some of my Republican colleagues’ amid a controversy about GOP lawmakers referring to her by the wrong gender.”

Note the framing of the story. Politico is a propaganda organ, but it’s as skilled at its work as Josef Goebbels ever was, and so it knows that even the way a news item is presented will influence what the public thinks about it. If it had said what it would have said if we were living in a sane world, it would have framed the story this way: “Rep. Tim McBride, who calls himself ‘Sarah,’ claimed he lived ‘rent-free in the minds of some of my Republican colleagues’ amid a controversy about his demands that they refer to him by the wrong gender.”

McBride said Thursday that Republicans who had the temerity to point out that he was actually a man were “obsessed with culture war issues.” In full Tim Walz mode, McBride claimed that he found this “weird" and "bizarre.” He hauled out other failed Democrat talking points as well, saying piously, “We will not take a lecture on decorum from a party that incited an insurrection.” I’d pause here to explain for the umpteenth time that a guy with Viking horns and a bunch of old ladies taking selfies doth not an insurrection make, but everybody knows that by now. Even when Democrats had numerous people in their gulag for their actions on Jan. 6, none of them were actually charged with “insurrection.” But poor ol’ Tim/Sarah apparently has no other intellectual ammunition to use against his opponents.

The controversy began, according to Politico, when “Rep. Keith Self (R-Texas) referred to her as ‘Mr. McBride’ during a congressional hearing earlier this week, sparking a confrontation between Self and Rep. Bill Keating (D-Mass.) over the issue. Other GOP lawmakers have targeted McBride’s identity, with Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) addressing her as ‘the gentleman from Delaware’ while presiding on the House floor at one point.” Politico also notes that Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) had the all-fired temerity to address McBride as “sir” in a post on X.

Politico’s blue hair is on fire over this, but all it really amounts to is a few Republicans refusing to sacrifice reality on the altar of Tim McBride’s delusions, perversions, and fantasies. The real pity of it all, however, is not that some people dared to notice that McBride is a man, but that Politico could only adduce three examples. It is unclear whether or not that means that in other cases, Republicans in the House have gone along with the silly game and referred to McBride as if he were really a woman. It ought to be the unanimous policy of Republicans in the house to refer to this guy as exactly that, in any and every case, and to raise a procedural objection every time anyone refers to him as a woman.

To some, that idea may seem rude. Even some who would agree that McBride is delusional would counsel playing along with his delusions as a matter of courtesy. It is “Sarah” McBride, however, who is being discourteous to the other members of the House by demanding that they play along with his charade. He is in the House, in fact, primarily in order to force others to go along with his claim to be a woman, and to normalize this kind of behavior. Republicans should always and in every case, with McBride and others, refuse to be bullied, and continue to insist, quietly and firmly, upon reality. The alternative is having the state or the cultural powers dictate what reality is and is not, in true Orwellian “two plus two equals five” fashion. Too much is at stake to play along with Tim McBride as he indulges his fantasies in the halls of Congress.

