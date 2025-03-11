Nearly Two Years After Tanking Bud Light, Fake Woman Dylan Mulvaney Speaks

Dylan Mulvaney, a flamboyant publicity hound who claims that he is a woman, has remained resolutely mum ever since he destroyed Bud Light, which was once the most popular beer brand in the country. After Mulvaney posted video of himself in April 2023 taking a bubble bath surrounded by cans of the brew with his cheesy mug front and center on each can, Bud Light sales went into a tailspin, and even now they have not fully recovered. Now Mulvaney is finally giving his take on the controversy, and — surprise, surprise — is playing the victim.

Fox News reported Tuesday that Mulvaney appeared (where else?) on “The View” to (what else?) promote a new book all about his alleged courage and supposed martyrdom. He began by announcing: “Well, I will start by saying I love beer, and I always have.” Really, Dylan, thanks for clearing that up, as we would have thought that in line with your act, you would have eschewed beer and shown instead a decided preference for white wine or little pink frou-frou drinks with umbrellas. To discover that our man is a genuine, two-fisted, hair-on-his-chest beer drinker — well, it’s a revelation!

And yet his love for the suds just makes poor Dylan feel all the more victimized by the cruel agents of honesty and reality: “So, I mean, when I took that deal [from Bud Light], I didn’t think anything of it, because I was, like, ‘Oh, this is perfect.’ It felt like an organic thing to do, and it was just another part of me.” But then, enter the fascists who had the poor taste as to point out his five o’clock shadow, and his status as the vanguard of the left’s campaign to force Americans to deny the evidence of their senses and proclaim that men could become women, and by extension that reality was not what’s in front of our faces, but whatever the left declares it to be. “I realized,” lamented poor Dylan, “I had become the poster child for this thing when [being] trans is just a small part of me.”

Oh, good grief. A small part of him? Fox notes that Bud Light put his face on its cans “as part of a new ad campaign and to celebrate Mulvaney’s full year of transitioning to ‘girlhood.’” How is it that Anheuser-Busch even knew that this clown was about to mark a year of “girlhood”? Because he published daily videos which got astonishingly wide distribution, in which he pranced and minced around in an insulting caricature of feminity, all the while proclaiming that he was celebrating Day Whatever of his supposedly becoming a girl.

Being a man who claimed he was a woman is what made Dylan Mulvaney famous, and it’s what made Bud Light interested in him. If he had remained Dylan Mulvaney, sane male human being, he never would have been known as anything other than an exuberantly effeminate contestant on “The Price is Right.” And now he would have us believe that being trans is just “a small part” of the complex bundle of wonderfulness that is Dylan Mulvaney. Dylan, my man, whom are you trying to kid?

Mulvaney lamented that he didn’t have “all the resources” to get through the ordeal of seeing millions of Americans turn away from Bud Light in disgust at its having become the vanguard of the authoritarian cultural left’s demand that we all say up is down and two plus two equals five. And, he said, it is even worse for his brothers: he himself, you see, is “the most privileged of transness,” but the rest of the deluded fake women, he claims, are even worse off than he is.

And that’s why he wrote his book, you see — to help the needy: “But what I think was really special about writing about the experience was that people see me as this, like, eternal optimist, but I think sometimes the people that are seen that way are often the ones that are hurting the most. What brings me the most joy is my gender euphoria, and to have that used against me was such a mind game.”

Of course, his “gender euphoria” wasn’t used against him. If Dylan Mulvaney wants to prance around in skirts and claim he’s a woman, that’s his lookout. But if Dylan Mulvaney wants ordinary Americans to celebrate him as if he's some kind of hero for having this delusion, that’s another matter altogether.

And so they turned away in droves. “Fox Business reported in Jan. 2024 that sales for Bud Light fell by 29.9% in the months after the videos were released.” And former Anheuser-Busch President of Operations Anson Frericks said “that the brand has yet to fully recover.” Take it as a sign, Dylan: despite your “girlhood” act, all you really are is a bully who is trying to force Americans to deny reality. And Americans refuse to be bullied.