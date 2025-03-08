New York Art Gallery Quietly Drops Hunter Biden from its List of Artists

Not only has the left lost its cultural and political momentum, which seemed unstoppable just a few years ago; now, in the wake of Donald Trump’s return to the White House, one of America’s most promising artists has had his career derailed. No doubt to the horror and sorrow of connoisseurs of fine art across our benighted land, the prestigious Georges Bergès Gallery, which has viewing rooms in New York and Berlin, has quietly dropped from its roster of artists an up-and-coming craftsman who was until not too very long ago one of the brightest rising stars in the art world. That’s right: the career of the nation’s most promising young artist, Hunter Biden, has gone into eclipse.

Sic transit gloria mundi, am I right? Up until not too very long ago, Hunter Biden’s entry on the Georges Bergès Gallery’s “Our Artists” page touted him as an up-and-coming master:

A lawyer by profession, Hunter Biden now devotes his energies to the creative arts, bringing innumerable experiences to bear. The results are powerful and impactful paintings ranging from photogenic to mixed media to the abstract. His chosen substrates are canvas, YUPO paper, wood, and metal on which he affixes oil, acrylic, ink along with the written word; all of which creates a unique experience that has become his signature.

Georges Bergès himself was in on the charade, saying of Hunter back in Feb. 2023, by all accounts with a completely straight face: “I know that there’s a lot of politics involved at the moment which is a shame because his work is not only good, it’s important. Hunter Biden will become one of the most consequential artists in this century because the world needs his art now more than ever.”

Consequential. Yeah, that was undeniably true, but the consequential nature of Hunter Biden’s art did not lie within his paintings themselves, but in the purposes for which they were created and sold. And sold they certainly did: at the height of the scam, artworks purportedly by this crackhead party boy who had shown no previous sign of having any interest in art, much less a talent for it were going for as much as $500,000, and generally selling for between $55,000 to $225,000 each.

Now, however, Hunter laments: “In the 2 to 3 years prior to December 2023, I sold 27 pieces for art at an average price of $54,481.48, but since then I have only sold 1 piece of art for $36,000.” If that lone artwork that Hunter has sold since Dec. 2023 sold at any time after Nov. 5, 2024, I have a very fine bridge to sell to the buyer: after all, it seems clear that the buyers of Hunter’s paintings were actually buying access to Old Joe Biden, and after the election, the Bidens have no influence to peddle.

And so now the game is over, and Bergès has quietly purged Hunter’s name and bio from its artists roster. If any other artist who had been touted as producing work that was “not only good” but “important,” and who had been billed as “one of the most consequential artists in this century,” had suddenly disappeared from the art world, the artistic community would be abuzz with worry and speculation. But everyone knows what is going on here. Hunter Biden was never really an artist in the first place, and only the most credulous and ideologically blinkered ever thought otherwise. It’s not even clear that he actually produced the artworks that were marketed under his name: his paintings showed so much stylistic divergence from one another that they raised questions about whether he had more than one ghost artist turning them out for him.

You can see for yourself. Now you — yes, you! — can own a piece of history. You can get your very own Hunter Biden print for prices as low as fifteen bucks at this site. That site suggests that the whole thing is a put-on by featuring as a photo of the artist a famous shot of a dissolute, shirtless, cigarette-puffing Hunter taken from his notorious laptop. Now you don’t have to shell out tens of thousands of dollars for one of Hunter’s unforgettable creations, but of course, you don’t get an audience with The Big Guy, either. Oh, how the mighty have fallen!

