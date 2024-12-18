Biden in Steep Decline, New York Times Tries to Portray Him as Tragic Figure

Will America’s 47th president turn out to be Kamala Harris instead of Donald Trump? It could happen. National Security Council (NSC) advisor Henry Appel was just caught on undercover video saying that Old Joe Biden was “like, dead. Not literally.” And on Tuesday, the New York Times published a massive two-thousand-word elegy to the departing mouthpiece for the people in power, entitled, “A Weary Biden Heads for the Exit.” “Weary” is an understatement.

The Times pulled out all the stops to paint Old Joe as a tragic figure, but all it managed to do was to show yet again that the man in the Oval Office has no business being there, and that America dodged a bullet when Nancy Pelosi’s coup ended his reelection campaign. Not that the left doesn’t have more assaults on our freedoms and national cohesion in the offing, but Old Joe’s permanent retirement to his taxpayer-funded walled Delaware beach house couldn’t come a moment too soon. We can all hope that Biden lasts until Jan. 20, even if only to spare us a month-long (or less) Kamala Harris presidency. Harris would have more energy than Biden, and a lot of damage can be done in a month.

The subheading on the lengthy Times article is illuminating in itself: “Still stinging from the election, President Biden is pushing for his final priorities but has largely absented himself from the national conversation about Donald Trump after warning repeatedly that he was a threat to American democracy.”

Well, yes, he has. In fact, the Times doesn’t mention it here, but Biden greeted Trump cordially at the White House and pledged (however insincerely) to do all that he could to make for a smooth transition. The most obvious explanation for why Biden has “largely absented himself from the national conversation about Donald Trump after warning repeatedly that he was a threat to American democracy” is not just his declining abilities, but that all the hysteria about how Trump was a threat to democracy was a steaming pile of nonsense from the get-go, and Biden and his handlers were well aware of that fact.

Other than that, the Times article practically begs us to shed a tear for Old Joe, but all it manages to elicit is a sigh of relief. Biden, we’re told, “looks a little older and a little slower with each passing day.” Nevertheless, the Paper of Record can’t break its old habit of covering for the putative president’s frequent incoherence and manifest dementia, and so it adds, “Aides say he remains plenty sharp in the Situation Room, calling world leaders to broker a cease-fire in Lebanon or deal with the chaos of Syria’s rebellion.”

Yeah, we have heard about Sharp Biden before, the energetic, top-of-his-game international strategist whose work ethic leaves aides half his age exhausted. But have you ever noticed that we only hear about that Biden? Aides are constantly telling the top leftist propaganda outfits that this Biden snaps into action behind closed doors, but we never get to see him. And even here, as if conscious of how this act is wearing thin, the Times adds: “But it is hard to imagine that he seriously thought he could do the world’s most stressful job for another four years.”

That’s not the only thing that’s hard to imagine. Another is the fact that this is the same New York Times that, as recently as June 21, 2024, ran an article entitled “How Misleading Videos Are Trailing Biden as He Battles Age Doubts.” That weeper railed against “the distorted, online version” of Old Joe, which the Times claimed was “a product of often misleading videos that play into and reinforce voters’ longstanding concerns about his age and abilities.” Yeah, it was all about “misleading videos.” There was no real problem with Old Joe’s advanced age. Now, however, just six months later, Biden’s age no longer matters for the presidential campaign, and so the Times can safely tell the truth.

Old Joe, the Times says, “is wrapping up his time in office by claiming credit for the healthy economy that he is turning over to his ungrateful successor.” Yes, it really says that. That dastardly Trump! How grateful he should be to the man who said he should be behind bars for crimes he didn't commit! But as Old Joe tries to cement a legacy that the Gray Lady has the audacity to present as a positive one, he battles Father Time: “During his visit to the Amazon rainforest last month, his fragility appeared painfully clear to those traveling with him.”

And when Biden flew to Angola and visited the National Museum of Slavery there, “he did not actually enter the main building to view the exhibitions; instead, artifacts were brought outside to show him, which two people familiar with the planning attributed to fear that the steep stairs would be too much of a challenge.” The Times hastens to add that “the White House denied that the stairs were a concern and said he was not brought inside for scheduling and logistical reasons.” Of course!

The Times also says that on his trips, “he maintained a light schedule at times and sometimes mumbled, making him hard to understand. With the end of his career in sight, he seemed ruminative. At one point, during a private meeting, he drifted into a reminiscence about the famous 1960 debate between John F. Kennedy and Richard M. Nixon.”

Anyone who is familiar with dementia patients will understand very well what is going on here. Old Joe Biden never should have been president at all, and certainly shouldn’t be president now. Whether he will last the next four weeks as the nation’s First Figurehead is an open question.