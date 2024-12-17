Kamala May Be Closer to Becoming President Than You Think

For weeks now, there have been some fringe voices on the left predicting that Kamala Harris will be installed as president next year despite losing the election. It’s a cute story, rooted deep in delusion, but that doesn’t mean that Kamala doesn’t have a realistic opportunity to become president.

Advertisement

I know that sounds crazy, right? But it’s actually kind of true.

As my colleague Rick Moran previously reported, James O’Keefe exposed a candid conversation between National Security Council (NSC) advisor Henry Appel and others discussing President Biden’s rapidly declining cognitive health in a stunning release of undercover footage. Appel was blunt, claiming that “Joe Biden is, like, dead. Not literally.” His words weren’t just offhand remarks; they painted a troubling picture of a man increasingly unable to carry out the basic functions of the office he holds, which is kind of an important one.

Appel spoke about how Biden often struggled to form coherent sentences and pointed to incidents where even simple concepts baffled the president. His remarks were startling and raised significant alarms about his fitness for office.

SHOCKING UNDERCOVER VIDEO: ‘Joe Biden is Dead;’ National Security Council Advisor Inside the White House Details Biden "Can't Say a Sentence."



Henry Appel, a former spy who currently works at the Intelligence Programs Directorate for the NSC, reveals: 'We’re concerned about… pic.twitter.com/jLjifP0jm1 — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) December 16, 2024

These issues aren’t exactly news to PJ Media readers since Biden’s cognitive decline has been a topic of our news coverage for years. The problem is that the White House has gone to extraordinary lengths to cover it up. All of that blew up after his disastrous debate performance with Donald Trump back in June.

Advertisement

It seemed inevitable that word of his diminished state would come out, and others are sure to corroborate Appel’s remarks in time.

The incidents Appel discussed on camera weren’t isolated incidents. Appel recounted a moment when Biden repeatedly asked for the whereabouts of Jake Sullivan, even though Sullivan was actually with him on a trip. This lapse in memory and confusion about familiar surroundings pointed to a growing cognitive decline that we can no longer ignore.

Recommended: Biden Granted Clemency to a Bunch of Democrat Criminals

It’s hard for that video not to disturb you. The description of Biden’s behavior mirrors the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease. If you’ve ever had a loved one who went through Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia, you have probably recognized some of the signs.

Cognitive decline is slow, insidious, and profoundly unsettling. What’s even more disturbing, however, is the idea that someone so impaired still has the power to make decisions that affect millions of people, including life-or-death national security matters.

This situation could set the stage for Harris to step in.

If Biden’s decline continues at this pace, the Democratic Party will face a tough decision: allow the President to remain in office and risk further destabilization, or invoke the 25th Amendment.

Advertisement

Now, for what it’s worth, letting Harris serve as president, even if only for a few weeks, doesn’t exactly put our country in better hands. She would likely be in a better position to do deliberate damage to sabotage Trump than Biden is doing now.

The election is over; Biden isn't untouchable anymore. Many in the party blame him for Kamala's defeat. The loyalty that protected him for so long is crumbling. Trust me, we may be closer to the invoking of the 25th Amendment than you think.