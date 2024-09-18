Harris Tosses Fresh Word Salad, and It’s Tasty

It has become clear throughout the whirlwind career of Kamala Harris as a presidential candidate: the less she says, the better. As the Democrat propaganda machine has labored to transform her from a failed and unpopular vice president into the confident, capable, and cool candidate of joy, her handlers know that the illusion of a competent Kamala depends upon her keeping her mouth shut.

A silent Harris creates new problems, however, as the PR campaign became a little too obvious. We were being asked to believe in Wonder Kamala without being allowed to receive her wisdom. Well, we’re getting it now, and far-left strategists must be tearing their blue hair out.

Fox News reported Wednesday that at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute's 47th Annual Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C., Harris served up a particularly tasty word salad, telling the eager and receptive crowd: "I grew up understanding the children of the community are the children of the community.”

Kamala Harris:



"I grew up understanding the children of the community are the children of the community."



Thank you for clarifying it for us. Surely profound nuggets of wisdom such as this will help this country on the world stage should she become President and faces off…

Ah, now that’s the kind of wisdom we have come to expect from the Biden-Harris regime! It’s also just the sort of high-level analysis that has distinguished Harris’ illustrious tenure as vice president. It is just as circular and meaningless as Harris’ famous 2021 statement on the COVID hysteria and whether the Biden regime should change course: “It is time for us to do what we have been doing. And that time is every day. Every day it is time for us to agree that there are things and tools that are available to us to slow this thing down.”

When she isn’t retailing ridiculous redundancies, Harris tends to speak as if she is a third-grade teacher or a not particularly apt third-grade student. She said this about skyrocketing inflation rates: “Prices have gone up. And families and individuals are dealing with the realities of that bread costs more, that gas costs more.” And about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, we got this classic: “So, Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country. Russia is a powerful country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine. So basically, that’s wrong.”

Harris also favors words salads that sound as if she is saying something profound, when she isn’t actually even coming close to doing so, as when she said: “The significance of the passage of time, right? The significance of the passage of time. So when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time … there is such great significance to the passage of time.”

At the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute, Harris didn’t even do very well when she was making at least marginal sense. Fox noted tactfully that she “appeared to undercut her own economic plan on Wednesday, saying her administration would crack down on companies who price gouge shoppers before admitting ‘very few’ companies engage in price gouging.” I would have said that she “flatly contradicted her own economic plan because she doesn’t care about consistency or having any interest in telling voters anything other than what will get her elected,” but that’s just because I’m a churlish old curmudgeon.

Fox, continuing in the same tactful vein, said that Harris provided “few specific details about the policies she’s running on for president.” She said that “we should all have a vested interest in ensuring that children can go grow up with the resources that they need to achieve their God-given potential," but Fox notes that she “did not say what resources or how they would be provided.” You know how they’ll be provided: go get your checkbook.

The far-left authoritarian Harris disingenuously posed as a populist, speaking sympathetically about the hardships many Americans have endured: "Many of you who have and are coming from states where we've seen extreme weather conditions in California, wildfires in other parts of the country, or even in the pandemic where people are desperate because of these kinds of emergencies, desperate for support, and then some, you know, corporation, and it's very few of them that do this, but then jack up prices to make it more difficult for desperate people to just get by. We need to take that on."

How does she plan to take it on? Fox noted that “the Tax Foundation's analysis estimates that Harris's overall plan would increase taxes by $4.1 trillion from 2025-2034, while reducing long-term GDP by 2%, reducing wages by 1.2%, and resulting in the loss of 786,000 jobs over that period.” So if you want more managed decline, increasing poverty, and ever-rising crime, come to a Harris rally and fill your bowl to the brim with word salad! It’s about all you’ll have to eat for a long while.