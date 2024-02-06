Four More Years! Biden Says He Recently Spoke with French President Who Died in 1996

Old Joe Biden on Sunday recounted a conversation he says he had not long after he was elected with “Mitterrand of Germany.” Of the many remarkable achievements of this singular man’s presidency, this has got to rank as the most remarkable of all, for François Mitterrand was not “of Germany;” he was president of France from 1981 to 1995, and he died in 1996. Many people are pointing to Old Joe’s words as just the latest in a long string of indications that he is unfit for the presidency, but look at the bright side: if the man can summon the dead, maybe he could have a chat with Charlemagne or Jan Sobieski, and turn this mess around. Four more years!

Biden claims he recently met with French president Mitterrand. Mitterrand died in 1996.



pic.twitter.com/IgDXOaqrUO — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 6, 2024

Biden related his feat of necromancy during a campaign stop in Las Vegas, while he was expatiating upon his favorite subject, the evils of Emmanuel Goldstein, that is, Donald J. Trump. Biden told the horrified crowd that Trump was “calling January 6th insurrections — you know what he calls them? ‘Patriots.’” The crowd duly booed, and even the exhausted WhiteHouse.gov transcript wonks didn’t catch or bother to correct the fact that Old Joe called the patriots “insurrections” rather than “insurrectionists.”

This new accusation was a variant on Biden’s oft-repeated lie that Trump called National Socialist demonstrators in Charlottesville “fine people.” In repeating this false claim, Biden has never had the decency to mention that Trump also said “I’ve condemned neo-Nazis…but not all of those people were neo-Nazis.” Instead, the sinister old lie machine intentionally gives his audiences the impression that Trump was calling the Nazis “fine people.” Now, in the same way, Biden is claiming that Trump was referring to all the Jan. 6 rioters as “patriots,” when it is certain that the former president did not mean to include Ray Epps or other deep state plants who fomented the phony “insurrection” under that rubric.



Immediately after this, Old Joe shifted gears and dived into his tale of chatting with the great German leader Mitterrand. “You know, right — right after I was elected, I went to what they call a G7 meeting, all the NATO leaders. And it was in — it was in the south of England. And I sat down and I said, ‘America is back.’” It’s breathtaking to see Biden boast about this after all he has done to destroy America’s economy, national integrity, and standing in the world, but if there is one quality that Biden has repeatedly shown himself to have in all his decades of fattening at the public trough, it’s audacity.

The garrulous old liar plowed on: “And Mitterrand, from Germany — I mean, from France,” yes, he managed to correct one, but not the other, “looked at me and said — said, ‘You know, what — why — how long you back for?’” This, of course, brought down the house, which was packed with leftist sycophants. Over at WhiteHouse.gov, they matter-of-factly crossed out “Mitterrand” and added “Macron” in brackets, but why should they hide the fact that their guy can converse with the dead?

This could come in very handy. Old Joe could get advice from Jefferson, Madison, and Lincoln. The only drawback, of course, is that he is much more likely to consult with Emma Goldman, Karl Marx, and Ché Guevara. Seriously, though, this is just the latest sign that the man in the Oval Office is absolutely unfit to be acting as president of the United States. If Old Joe had an R after his name, 25th Amendment proceedings would have removed him from office within months, if not weeks, of his inauguration, and he would be harmlessly cursing his aides on a sunny Delaware beach right now. The longer he remains president, the weaker America appears on the world stage, and the more emboldened the nation’s enemies become. Those who are running the Biden regime have never demonstrated any concern about that, and want to keep their figurehead in place for the next four years.

If they defeat the hated Trump, which, of course, they will pull out all the stops to accomplish, and succeed in installing Old Joe as their frontman until he is 86 years old, the next big question will be this: which one will fail first? Biden, or America itself?