Old Joe Biden Has a New Nickname, and This One Isn’t Funny At All

Former Obama apparatchik Van Jones was on CNN Thursday, applying heavy pressure to Old Joe Biden to get him to end the U.S. alliance with Israel and abandon the Jewish state to the tender mercies of Hamas and the Islamic Republic of Iran. Today’s youth, said Jones, and remember, the children are our future and all that, have a cutting new nickname for the sinister old kleptocrat in the Oval Office: Genocide Joe. And if Old Joe doesn’t throw Israel to the wolves, and pronto, that nickname is going to stick. What Jones didn’t say, however, was the most important point of all: Israel is not committing a genocide at all, and this claim is a product of leftist and jihadi propaganda, to which young people today are disturbingly susceptible.

Jones’ warning comes amid ongoing efforts to force Biden to betray Israel by threatening him at the ballot box. Nihad Awad, the executive director of the Hamas-linked Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), who infamously said that he was “happy” about Hamas’ Oct. 7 jihad massacre of 1,200 Israelis, thundered at a November pro-Hamas rally: “No cease-fire, no votes. No votes in Michigan, no votes in Arizona, no votes in Georgia, no votes in Nevada, no votes in Wisconsin, no votes in Pennsylvania." These were, of course, the states that allowed Old Joe to pretend to be president over the last three years. Awad concluded: "No votes for you anywhere if you don’t call for a ceasefire now." Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Ramallah) added: "The American people won’t forget. Biden, support a ceasefire now. Or don’t count on us in 2024.”

Now, according to a Saturday Fox News report, Old Joe is “facing an electoral revolt among Arab and Muslim voters in Michigan who are outraged by his ongoing support for Israel, with some even accusing him of enabling genocide.” They’ve even launched an "abandon Biden" campaign in Dearborn. On CNN, Erin Burnett told Jones about a former Biden campaign prole who told a CNN reporter "that he will not vote for Biden again even knowing that it may help Trump. He says Biden is ‘not somebody I can trust.’” Wow, stop the presses!

Burnett then asked: “How big of a problem is this for Biden right now, Van?" Jones responded gravely: "It’s a big problem for him right now. There are four syllables that are aimed at him. ‘Genocide Joe.’ That is becoming something you’re hearing from the younger people, the younger voters in the Arab American community."

Jones didn’t think this horrible nickname was something Old Joe could easily shake off: "I think that he can turn it around, but you’ve got to be honest right now. You’ve got disappointment in the base with how he’s handling the war in Gaza. Now, the reality is Joe Biden has deep ties and long friendships in the Muslim community, Arab community. He can get back there but he’s got his work cut out for him right now."

Yes, there’s no doubt that Old Joe is in trouble with leftists and Muslims who are enraged that the Biden regime has continued to profess support for Israel, even while doing its best to appease those who are accusing Israel of genocide by supporting Hamas on the sly, with $10 billion to Iran and $100 million to Gaza. The leftist/Islamic alliance, already showing signs of strain over the left’s obsession with deviant sex and transgender fantasies, could break down over this.

The points Jones raises, however, are much bigger than just Old Joe’s reelection chances. Israel, is not, in fact, committing genocide in Gaza. The widely reported figures for civilian casualties there come from Hamas, which has every incentive to inflate them and has been caught lying more than once. In reality, according to historian and investigative journalist Hugh Fitzgerald, the Israeli military goes to enormous lengths to avoid civilian casualties: “The IDF routinely has been warning civilians in Gaza, by messaging, emailing, and leafleting, when a civilian building — a school, a mosque, an apartment building — is about to be targeted. Of course all these warnings also alert Hamas operatives, but that has been a price the IDF has been willing to pay in order to minimize civilian casualties. In warning civilians in Gaza, the IDF has so far dropped six million leaflets, made 14 million pre-recorded telephone calls, and 72,000 personal calls. It is the only army in the world that warns its enemy in such a manner. For that, and other reasons, British Colonel Richard Kemp has called the IDF ‘the most moral army in the world.’”

In light of all that and more in that vein, the real problem with Old Joe’s nickname is not that he is losing the youth. It’s that the youth are so thoroughly propagandized. But that, of course, is something for which the left has been preparing the ground for over fifty years.