WATCH: Yet Another Video Surfaces, Making Ilhan Omar’s Real Allegiance Even Clearer

Ilhan Omar (D-Mogadishu) recently raised some eyebrows even more than she usually does, when she delivered a speech to Somalis in Minneapolis in which she more than once gave the impression that her loyalty was not to the government in Washington, but to the one in Mogadishu. Her friends and supporters among the far-left cognoscenti, however, rushed to dismiss any concerns about her dual loyalty (or her single loyalty to Somalia) by claiming that she was simply talking about serving her constituents in Minnesota. Sure. A new video, however, came to light Friday, that will be harder for Omar and her minions to wave away.

Dr. Salman Caaro has the goods on Omar this time, and it’s understandable that he would have an axe to grind against her. Caaro describes himself on his X page as a “Journalist | Doctor | Father | PhD in psychology and a proud Somalilander American.” Somaliland is a former province of Somalia that has declared its independence; Omar raised the ire of Somalilanders in her first dual-loyalty speech by vowing that Somalia would win back its lost territory, which would mean the obliteration of Somaliland as an independent entity.

Now Caaro has found footage of Omar from 2022, once again speaking in Somali to a Somali audience as she was in the video that began the present controversy (which is, of course, all on the right). She begins by saying: “We must fix our roads.” Nothing wrong with that, except that she isn’t talking about the roads in her congressional district. She is talking about roads in Somalia.

BOMBSHELL UNEARTHED CLIP:



During a 2022 trip to Somalia, Ilhan Omar revealed her true political goal:



To move back to Somalia after she is done using her political position to build up her home country



"To make that move possible, there is a lot we need to work on together… pic.twitter.com/Gjrm7gDSgM — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 2, 2024

Omar continues:

I am an American migrant in the U.S. Congress. But I am a Somali girl, a girl with your lineage, a girl with your language, a girl with your religion, that was a young child taken from her country, that misses her country and wishes to live there, and share with its people. I am hopeful in the future that me and my children will be able to raise our kids in this land, where I was born and raised. To make that possible, there is a lot that we need to work on together to make our land a more stable and prosperous place. That is felt by all.

If this translation is accurate, and there is no reason to believe that it isn’t since Caaro knows his own native language, Omar is envisioning returning to Somalia with her children and staying, as she says that both she and her children will raise their children there.

So Ilhan Omar is thinking about growing old and playing with her grandchildren in a cozy compound in Mogadishu, but she doesn’t say anything about her current husband, Tim Mynett, to whose political consulting firm Omar paid nearly $2,800,000 (remember, the rules only apply to “MAGA Republicans” and “right-wing extremists,” not to privileged members of the leftist elite).

Mynett reportedly converted to Islam in order to become the lovely congresswoman’s third husband (her brother was her second), but living out his days in sunny Mogadishu, where the jihad terror group al-Shabaab frequently blows up hotels and cafes in its ongoing efforts to undermine and ultimately replace the central government, was unlikely to have been part of the prenuptial agreement.

So will Omar, her subversive and anti-American work done in Washington, bid adieu to Mynett along with the Beltway when she returns to the land she loves? If we had any journalists, one of them might ask her such a question, but we don’t.

In any case, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Thursday introduced a censure resolution against Omar for her admission in the first video that her primary loyalty was to Somalia. Now, in light of this new video, Greene, or someone else, needs to introduce another resolution: one to expel Omar from Congress. She has now made it absolutely undeniable that she has no allegiance to the United States, and that she considers Somalia to be her country.

That’s just swell. Why should we make Ilhan Omar wait? If she wants to raise her children and grandchildren in Somalia, why not start now? If she were freed of her obligations in the U.S. Congress, what would prevent her from packing her bags and getting on the next flight to beautiful Mogadishu by tomorrow at the latest? The Congress should act immediately and expel Omar. Why should she spend even one more minute so far away from the land of her dreams?