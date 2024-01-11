Man Who Worked to Get Trump Dropped From Ballot Get a Taste of His Own Medicine

Oh, the irony: a man who has worked for years to get Trump dropped from ballots because he supposedly led an “insurrection” is now facing federal tax charges, which, like Trump and the Jan. 6 nonsense, he vehemently denies. So now John Anthony Castro, a man who also wants to be your next president, knows what it feels like to be saddled with charges that he insists are false.

For several years now, Castro has dedicated his life to trapping and destroying the left’s great enemy: he has filed numerous challenges to Trump’s eligibility to appear on presidential ballots on the claim that he led an “insurrection.” He has, however, found the time to keep busy with other matters as well: The Hill reported that Castro “was arrested Tuesday on charges alleging he filed 17 sets of false tax documents to the IRS.”

Castro, a graduate of Georgetown University Law School, is not even close to being a serious human being: he bills himself as a “2024 Republican Presidential Candidate Suing Trump to Disqualify Him for January 6.” So even if Castro had the remotest chance of becoming the Republicans’ 2024 nominee, he simultaneously demonstrates that he is wholly unsuitable as a candidate because of his participation in the left’s authoritarian efforts to remove the man whom he apparently sees as his chief competitor from the competition.

And now, as if it weren’t enough to be a foe of the democratic process whom nobody has ever heard of, Castro has the added handicap of federal tax charges. Court documents stated that he “would promise a significantly higher refund than taxpayers could receive from other preparers and on many occasions, offered to split the additional refund with taxpayers. In order to achieve these larger refunds, Castro generated false deductions, that were not based in fact, and which were submitted without the taxpayer’s knowledge.”

Should a man who engaged in such practices, if Castro really did, become president? Should he be the one who determines whom Americans can vote in as their president, and whom they cannot?

That is exactly what Castro is setting himself up to be: the arbiter of democracy, the supreme judge of presidential eligibility. He has “filed challenges to Trump’s ballot placement in 27 states, claiming that Trump’s involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots violates the 14th Amendment.” But his challenges have not fared well: the one he filed in New Hampshire was thrown out on the same day that he was indicted for the alleged tax chicanery. The Hill adds that “his attempts have also been thrown out in Florida and most recently in Nevada on Tuesday.” And “while multiple 14th Amendment suits remain pending, none have gained significant traction.”

This is odd since Castro’s challenges are based on the same false premise, that Trump led an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, and hence is ineligible to run for president under the Fourteenth Amendment, have succeeded: Colorado and Maine have removed Trump from the ballot, yet both did so with no assistance from John Anthony Castro.

Like his bête noire Trump, Castro says the charges against him are politically motivated, “no question about it.” In Trump’s case, that’s eminently plausible — in fact, it’s blazingly obvious. But in Castro’s case, it’s extremely hard to swallow.

Would John Anthony Castro actually have us believe that the “justice” system that is throwing everything it can at Donald Trump is secretly so pro-Trump as to unleash a political prosecution against one of Trump’s most minor critics?

Hey, anything is possible. If John Anthony Castro can believe that he is a viable presidential candidate, he can believe that the justice system is after him, too. And so he is going to fight these charges that he claims are unjust: “I don’t care if they offered me one day probation and a slap on the wrist in exchange for a guilty plea. This is going to trial. I am going to convince all 12 jurors that I am 100 percent innocent and that this is political retaliation.”

Well, great, Castro. That’s really terrific. It’s how America works: you have a right to your day in court. But so does Donald Trump, a man who has never been convicted of or even tried for the crime for which you are trying to keep him off the ballot. Is that how America is supposed to work? Maybe the charges John Anthony Castro faces will bring him to realize the massive injustice of the “insurrection” case against the man he loves to hate.