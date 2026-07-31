'Absolute Chaos': Nearly 50,000 Migrants Invade Spanish Enclave in a Single Day

Rick Moran | 10:31 AM on July 31, 2026
AP Photo/Antonio Sempere

Ceuta is a small Spanish city in North Africa, one of Spain's few remaining African possessions. In recent years, it's been a destination for tens of thousands of Moroccan illegal aliens looking to settle in Europe.

Advertisement

Two weeks ago, a Spanish court ruled that migrants who arrive by sea could not be immediately returned without due process. That ruling, coupled with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's lax immigration enforcement policies, has created a perfect storm that has resulted in tens of thousands of people swimming past the dangerous breakwater in Ceuta in an attempt to reach shore in a single day.

According to The Guardian, at least 18 would-be immigrants died trying to swim the breakwater. Civil Guard units, local emergency workers, and military support continue rescue operations along the shoreline, where additional casualties remain possible as thousands continue attempting the crossing.  

Sanchez has rejected calls for a declaration of an emergency, but has deployed additional troops to Ceuta.

The situation is beyond chaos. 

Sanchez is blaming "mafias" who "traffic in human beings."

They just keep coming.

Advertisement

Surreal.

Santiago Abascal, leader of Spain’s far-right Vox party, doesn't mince any words.

The president of the European Union, Ursula van der Leyen, called the invasion "unacceptable."

Advertisement

She's so cute when she stomps her tiny little feet.

The Guardian:

A spokesperson for the Guardia Civil force, which polices Spain’s borders, said ⁠the migrants were “massively entering from the sea” through the Tarajal breakwater, but could not provide an estimate of the numbers.

On Thursday evening, Spain’s interior ministry announced that 60 members of the armed forces would be deployed to Ceuta, along with an additional 30 Guardia Civil officers. “The armed forces will reinforce the Guardia Civil in the exercise of its powers and any others that may be necessary to maintain security in the city of Ceuta,” the ministry said.

But it rejected calls for the declaration of a national emergency, saying such emergencies could not be declared over migration issues, and could be declared only in response to dire meteorological events – such as the current wildfires – or in the face of a volcanic or nuclear threat.

Sánchez said his government would provide “an immediate response” to the situation in Ceuta, which echoes the border crisis in 2021 when more than 8,000 people arrived in just two days.“We’re mobilising all necessary resources, working with Moroccan and international authorities, and preparing the necessary measures to restore normality as soon as possible,” he said in a post on X. “I just conveyed this to President Vivas. This is the moment to build solutions, with responsibility and cooperation.”

Advertisement

“The images coming from Ceuta are shocking and demonstrate, once again, that uncontrolled illegal immigration poses a real threat to the security of Europe’s borders,” Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said.

“We are prepared to take action — including through extraordinary measures — to defend our borders and ensure citizens’ safety,” she added.

Meloni, along with Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, have called for the suspension of the Schengen agreement, or for Spain to be kicked out of the free-travel zone. The Schengen Agreement allows citizens of EU countries to move freely between the 29 countries that make up the Union. Some nations have imposed restrictions in response to the migrant crisis, something Spain refused to do.

And now the people of Ceuta are paying for Sanchez's lax enforcement.

Exclusively for our VIPs: The Marines May Have Found the Answer to Fighting a Drone War

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 18 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Read more by Rick Moran

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY EUROPEAN UNION ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SPAIN

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: The Dems Are a Trainwreck Swirling Down a Toilet in a Clown Car Stephen Kruiser
California's Impending Energy Disaster That Nobody Talks About Stephen Green
Things Got a Bit Nasty Between John Fetterman and Bernie Sanders Matt Margolis
‘What's My Crime?’ Meet a Few Illegal Alien Deportees Catherine Salgado
Murdered Teen Found in Ayanna Pressley’s Hubbie’s Property Identified Catherine Salgado
Texas Democrat Sylvia Garcia, the Pride of East Houston Amy Denton

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Progressive Christianity Watch: Blasphemy in a Wedding Dress
Want a Flawless Funeral? Get Thee to the South Where You'll Get a Proper Send-Off.
Thursday Essay: This Is the Fauci Legacy
Advertisement