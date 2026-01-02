Trump Warns Tehran About Shooting Protesters as Iran Explodes

Last week, shopkeepers and small businesses shut their doors and took to the streets to protest the collapse of the Iranian currency and the government's corruption.

This was a more significant protest than those calling for more freedom. These small businessmen have been the backbone of the Iranian revolution since 1980. They have stood with the government through thick and thin, supporting them through crooked elections, crackdowns on dissent, and the recent anti-hijab movement.

They have had enough. The shopkeepers could be heard calling for the return of the shah and the end of the theocracy.

Not surprisingly, the protests have caught fire across the country.

What's different is that there was no defining catalyst that sent people into the streets. There wasn't an election, nor was there a particular galling incident like the death of the young Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, while in the custody of the morality police.

The Iranian people didn't need an "excuse" to demonstrate their weariness and desire for change. That must terrify the mullahs.

According to Western news reports, at least seven Iranians have died in nationwide protests, including some security personnel. Most protests are relatively small, with a few hundred or a couple of thousand protesters scattered across the cities.

The government has developed effective tactics to disperse protests quickly and efficiently before they become unmanageable. It tracks social media, and when crowds begin to gather, it strikea hard, scattering the protesters.

The killings have gotten the attention of Donald Trump, who issued a threat to the Iranian government about killing protesters.

“If Iran shots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” - President DONALD J. TRUMP pic.twitter.com/ctNbfJD9jv — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 2, 2026

This is a double-edged sword Trump is wielding. His words, no doubt, give heart to many protesters who often feel as if the world has abandoned them. On the other hand, those on the fence may not like the idea of American interference in what they may see as a domestic concern of Iran's.

There comes a time when concerns of the fence sitters need to be ignored. If Iran is ready for a revolution, it would be in the interest of the United States to facilitate it.

Iranian journalist Mahsa Alinejad posted:

President @realDonaldTrump thank you for your strong support for Iranian protesters. Your words matter.

Since you are serious about standing with the Iranian people, there are three immediate steps you can take:



First: ensure free internet access.

Tell @elonmusk to provide more… pic.twitter.com/BiaQODkbCN — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 2, 2026

Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), issued a statement on the continuing protests, noting: "The four-day uprising by merchants, students, and other sectors of society signals the Iranian people’s determination to be free from religious tyranny. This wretched regime is doomed to be overthrown by the rising populace and rebellious youth. The final word is spoken in the streets by the people and the rebellious youth, those with nothing left to lose. This regime must go."

The problem in the past has been the NCRI's internal squabbling and its failure to unite the numerous anti-regime factions to represent a united front against the government. As far as I can tell, they have a long way to go in that regard.

Unfortunately, Trump is setting the protesters up for disappointment. He can no more stop the regime from shooting protesters down in the street than he can overthrow the government. His promise to "rescue" the Iranian people, while rhetorical, strikes me as useless.

Now is the time for realism and maximum pressure. While Iran has most of the guns, the regime is rotting from the inside, and it may not take much of a push to cause the whole rickety edifice to collapse.

