U.S. Carries Out More Than 70 Retaliatory Airstrikes on ISIS Targets in Syria

The U.S. and Jordanian air forces carried out dozens of air strikes on Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS) targets in Syria in retaliation for a lone ISIS sympathizer's ambush that killed three American service members.

Advertisement

The Pentagon dubbed the response “Operation Hawkeye Strike" in honor of the home state of two of the National Guard members gunned down in the attack.

Fighter jets, attack helicopters, and artillery fired more than 100 munitions at more than 70 targets in central Syria, including Palmyra, near where the U.S. service members were killed.

FO happening now.

Pete doesn’t mess around. FAFO



“Initial reports in Syria of US military airstrikes in the Syrian desert near Palmyra, where American soldiers and civilians were killed today” pic.twitter.com/Qcuqo2PoJa — Rise Above (@Roberta_Sereno1) December 13, 2025

The strikes hit weapons storage areas and other buildings to support operations, the military’s Central Command said in a statement.

Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM, said in a statement, “This operation is critical to preventing ISIS from inspiring terrorist plots and attacks against the U.S. homeland. We will continue to relentlessly pursue terrorists who seek to harm Americans and our partners across the region.”

Jordan, a key U.S. ally in the 85-nation coalition to fight ISIS, also participated in the attack, sending fighter planes to strike ISIS targets. Anadolu Agency (AA), a Turkish news organization, reports on a statement that the Jordanian Army issued,

"Royal Jordanian Air Force aircraft carried out precision airstrikes early Friday against several targets belonging to the terror group in southern Syria," the army statement said.

Advertisement

The army statement added, "The strikes were conducted in cooperation with the US as part of the international coalition against ISIS."

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said in a statement, "Earlier today, U.S. forces commenced OPERATION HAWKEYE STRIKE in Syria to eliminate ISIS fighters, infrastructure, and weapons sites in direct response to the attack on U.S. forces that occurred on December 13th in Palmyra, Syria."

"This is not the beginning of a war — it is a declaration of vengeance," he added. "The United States of America, under President Trump’s leadership, will never hesitate and never relent to defend our people."

Task and Purpose:

Operation Hawkeye Strike is the largest response by the United States since the shooting at Palmyra on Dec. 13. A single gunman, recently hired as a guard by the Syrian state and since suspected of being an ISIS member, opened fire on an American delegation as it met with Syrian officials in Palmyra. The attack killed Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard and Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar, as well as civilian interpreter Ayad Mansoor Sakat and left many other Americans and Syrians wounded. The gunman was killed by partner forces. Since Dec. 13, American troops and partner forces in Iraq and Syria have carried out extensive raids in both countries, arresting or killing multiple members of ISIS. Last weekend the U.S. Air Force flew multiple F-16s and A-10s over Palmyra, in support of ground operations. U.S. forces have been carrying out intensive operations against ISIS in Iraq and Syria for months as part of Operation Inherent Resolve. In late November, U.S. troops and members of the Syrian military carried out four days of attacks targeting ISIS munitions storage sites in the country.

Advertisement

ISIS continues to threaten America and American interests, despite a massive campaign to eradicate it. They continue to recruit new members almost as fast as they're killed.

It's tough to kill the idea of ISIS; it's seductive, filled with the promise of recruits living a meaningful life. That may not sound like much, but if you're living an empty existence, as many of these poor, hopeless ISIS recruits are, it can be very appealing to gain a purpose in life.

It seems as if we're playing "Whack a Mole" now. But realistically, it's all we can do.

Happy holidays from PJ Media!

We have a YUGE Christmas/New Year sale! Take 74% off our VIP subscription using the code MERRY74.

You'll get some of the best conservative writing at a fantastic price. Celebrate the holidays the right way!