What Happened During an ICE Enforcement Action on Chicago's Southeast Side?

One enforcement action. Two accounts of it. Which one is right, which is wrong?

First, CNN.

US Border Patrol agents pursued and crashed into a vehicle as part of an immigration enforcement operation, leading to an angry response from community residents and the deployment of tear gas in Chicago’s far southeast side Tuesday. The tense standoff exemplifies tensions in Chicago over immigration enforcement as the Trump administration is trying to move National Guard troops into the Windy City. The incident unfolded when a white SUV hit the side of a red SUV, sending it backwards through the intersection before it crashed into another vehicle, video captured by a nearby resident showed.

Advertisement

Same incident, Fox News report quoting DHS.

"This morning while conducting an immigration enforcement operation in Chicago a vehicle, driven by an illegal alien, rammed a Border Patrol vehicle and attempted to flee the scene," a DHS spokesperson said. "Border Patrol pursued the vehicle and was eventually able to stop it utilizing an authorized precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver. Once the vehicle was stopped, the suspects, who are both illegal aliens, attempted to flee on foot. As Border Patrol arrested the subjects and attempted to secure the scene a crowd began to form and eventually turned hostile and eventually crowd control measures were used."

CNN says the "incident unfolded" when the white border patrol SUV hit the side of a red SUV. DHS says the red SUV rammed the Border Patrol vehicle, which initiated a chase that ended with the Border Patrol vehicle using the "PIT" maneuver to crash into the red SUV and stop it.

The two illegal aliens who tried to run were arrested.

NEW: Per a senior DHS source to @FoxNews, the two illegal aliens who allegedly rammed a CBP vehicle in Chicago this morning & were PIT maneuvered after fleeing are both Venezuelan nationals & the driver has had a deportation order since August 2024. Crowds of protesters &… pic.twitter.com/u70IbrH5lI — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 15, 2025

CNN paints the Border Patrol vehicle as the aggressor, which is the exact opposite of what DHS says happened. Is it a question of perspective? Spin? Lies?

Advertisement

CNN's story focus was on the use of teargas by federal authorities after dozens of neighborhood people rushed to the scene and began to throw rocks and other projectiles at the agents.

Border Patrol agents eventually arrested the two individuals and tried to secure the scene as the crowd turned “hostile,” according to DHS. “Eventually crowd control measures were used,” the agency said. Chicago police officers responded to and documented the crash but were not involved in any federal operations at the location of the crash, the agency told CNN. Additional police supervisors responded to the scene, and as federal authorities were leaving, officers attempted to deescalate the situation, police said. People in the crowd began throwing objects at the federal agents, who deployed tear gas into the street, CPD said.

CNN quotes a resident who says the people were angry at the high-speed chase through their neighborhood.

“We’re angry at them for chasing people in our neighborhood, going full velocity on these streets when, you know, we have children walk around,” the witness said. “These children are going to school, you know? And they’re flying down the streets.”

The Chicago police offer their version of events.

"A crowd began to form and as federal authorities were leaving the scene, CPD members attempted to de-escalate the situation for the safety of everyone, including community members who were gathering at the location," the statement added. "Individuals then began throwing objects at the federal agents, at which point the federal agents deployed tear gas into the street. Thirteen CPD members were exposed to the tear gas. Exposure reports will be completed for all CPD members who were exposed to the tear gas."

Advertisement

This is the new Chicago PD. Might not keep you safe, but they're outstanding paper pushers. Ensure all those "exposure reports" are finished and filed in triplicate.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker have done their work too well. In looking to lead the "resistance" to Trump and show "strong" they can be in opposing the president, they have ratcheted up hysteria in the city to the point that I think very soon, there will be a tragedy. Whether it's a federal agent or a civilian, the blame will fall on those who have sought conflict where cooperation was required.

The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.