The Dumbest, Most Overused Political Insult in America

Political insults can be some of the most creative utterances by democratic politicians. Winston Churchill was a master of the craft.

His takedown of Mahatma Gandhi was spot on.

"It is alarming and also nauseating to see Mr. Gandhi, a seditious middle temple lawyer, now posing as a fakir of a type well known in the east, striding half-naked up the steps of the viceregal palace, while he is still organizing and conducting a defiant campaign of civil disobedience, to parley on equal terms with the representative of the king-emperor."

Ouch!

Churchill often riposted insults hurled at him with a self-deprecating barb. Lady Astor, a member of Parliament, once called him a "disgusting drunk." He responded, "My dear, you are ugly, but tomorrow I shall be sober and you will still be ugly.”

She said if she were married to him, she would put poison in his tea. He said, “Madam, if you were my wife, I’d drink it.”

Donald Trump's insults tend to be more personal, thus zinging his targets where they hurt. His use of nicknames is very popular with his supporters and can be highly effective politically.

Referring to Joe Biden as "Sleepy Joe" was a brilliant way to convey the former president's infirmities.

Most politicians are awful at trying to insult an opponent. Democrats can never quite get the hang of it, and besides, their recent increased use of scatalogical and obscene epithets is like listening to nails on a blackboard.

It just goes to show that if you're going to use the language of the street, you'd better have a working knowledge of how to talk like you actually come from there.

It's also a fact that Democrats don't do insults. They're horrible at it. The Dems haven't had a witty warrior since Will Rogers. Ole' Will wouldn't fit in with the cutthroats today. He was far too nice.

"Everyone is ignorant, only on different subjects," he observed while twirling his trademark lasso on stage.

Democrats are even worse today. Their favorite insult, hurled at those who disagree with them about anything, is "fascist." This is, without question, the dumbest insult in history.

First, there's the definition of "fascist," which escapes Democrats. Most Americans can't define it either, but they know it's something really, really, really bad. In fact, fascism, as Jonah Goldberg wittily described it in his book Liberal Fascism, is an ideology of the left — mostly. There are holes in Goldberg's argument, but it's essentially true.

The notion that, therefore, Hitler was a man of the left totally misunderstands the monster. The only ideology that animated Hitler's beliefs was self-promotion. In short, Hitler didn't believe in anything except using whatever ideas and tools would allow him to achieve his goal of total control.

Democrats have run out of interesting things to say. They use the "fascist" insult because it's all they have left to fight with. Their ideas are discredited. Their personalities are old, tired, and politically washed up. The use of "fascist" to describe Trump and Republicans is like the little kid screaming "NEENER, NEENER, NEENER" when trying to drown out his parents telling him what to do.

The use of the insult "fascist" directed at Donald Trump is laughable, considering what Barack Obama did in the eight years he served as president. Trump is, in fact, the farthest thing from a "fascist" that you can get.

"Fascists are corporatists. They’re OK with private ownership of the means of production so long as the regime in the presidential palace can dictate the private owners’ economic activities," writes American Spectator's Scott McKay.

American Spectator:

Something interesting happened during the 12 years Barack Obama and his non compos mentis stooge Joe Biden were in the White House: efforts were made at defunding and defanging local law enforcement through various means, whether it was direct defunding, consent decrees imposed by a predatory Justice Department, or other hooks and crooks. Into those spaces, when they weren’t filled by the street criminals whom the Democrat Party seems more and more determined to roll into their electoral coalition (something the Maduro regime in Venezuela has proven itself adept at doing, by way of reference), went federal law enforcement agencies. And were those agencies tasked with making the streets safer? Actually, no. They were a bit more interested in political crimes. Especially after the Department of Homeland Security put out a brief in 2009 claiming that “right-wing extremism” was the nation’s largest security threat. In other words, we had fascism of a sort applied in an effort to defeat fascism. Or something.

Adding to the "fascism" insult are the barnyard epithets and expletives that Democrats can never quite get the hang of using. Indeed, the only "natural" way to swear is to practice and use it in everyday conversation.

Too many Democrats born into privilege, I guess.

Democrats believe they are "warning" the American people about Trump and his fascist takeover of the government. What makes this so pathetic is that more than half the country doesn't see what Democrats are so hysterical about. Unlike Republicans, who are used to being out of power and experts and sniping from the wings, Democrats don't know what to do in the minority. Their rabid base wants them to "fight" harder. With what? How? So they end up coming off as mean and stupid by calling Trump a "fascist" and swearing up a blue streak.

Political insults just aren't what they used to be. Where's Winston Churchill when we need him?

