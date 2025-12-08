MONDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Ever feel like you didn't get a real weekend because you lost literally all of Saturday trying to migrate your 23 terabyte Plex library from an Thunderbolt RAID box plugged into an old Intel-based Mac mini drafted into the server roll and onto a new Terramaster NAS, only to have two weeks worth of preparations thwarted by Plex's inherent weirdness, and after 12 hours of tech issues, finally deleting the entire volume from the NAS because the permissions got so screwed up that you could no longer, alter, run, nor even uninstall Plex?

Advertisement

No? Just me then?

How about this. I promise that's as much venting as I'll do about that today, and going forward, I'll write all of these intros in easy-to-understand English?

Anyway, it's going to be a great show today. Because I said so.

See you then — can't wait.

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?