‘Fourth Reich’: Musk Hits Back at EU After X Fine

After the anti-free speech European Union hit X with a massive fine, the platform’s owner Elon Musk remains defiant.

The EU claims that X should not allow just anyone to pay for the blue check verification on the platform, arguing that it undermines the purpose of verification since it is no longer reserved for a select few. In response, Musk hinted that the EU is assuming Nazi characteristics and slammed EU bureaucrats for not representing their own citizens’ best interests:

The tyrannical, unelected bureaucracy oppressing the people of Europe are in the second picture https://t.co/j6CFFbajJa — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 7, 2025

Musk also re-shared a post about Irish teacher Enoch Burke, who was jailed for refusing to use transgender pronouns, and later replied to another user, “So many politicians in Europe who are traitors to their own people.” And Musk highlighted the fact that Meta has a verification program similar to X’s, yet the EU hasn’t onerously fined the more censorship-prone Meta.

Likewise, Musk reposted and reiterated his previous explanation of why he bought X (then Twitter) in the first place. “I didn't do the Twitter purchase because I thought it was a great way to make money. I knew that there would be a zillion slings and arrows coming in my direction. It really felt like, there was a civilizational danger that unless one of the major online platforms broke ranks, then, because they're all just behaving in lockstep along with the legacy media. Literally there was no place to actually get the truth. It was almost impossible. So everything was just getting censored. The power of the censorship apparatus was incredible,” Musk said.

The EU seems to be borrowing ideas from 20th century Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler. Musk confirmed that another user’s report that X terminated the EU Commission’s advertising account was accurate in the wake of the fine.

Twitter used to charge around $15,000 for a blue check verification, while an X Premium subscription is now only a few dollars a month. Are EU bureaucrats simply angry that the ordinary citizens are now able to afford the verification that used to be reserved to the famous and the wealthy?

The BBC reported on the EU fine this week:

The EU has fined Elon Musk's social media platform X €120m (£105m) over its blue tick badges - prompting an angry reaction from the US. The European Commission said by allowing people to pay for a blue verified check mark on their profile, the platform "deceives users" because the firm is not "meaningfully verifying" who is behind the account.

The EU has become infamous for its war on free speech, leading to angry condemnations and backlash from President Donald Trump and his State Department. Vice President JD Vance Vance reacted to the latest EU move against X on Dec. 4, “The EU should be supporting free speech not attacking American companies over garbage.” Time for higher tariffs.

